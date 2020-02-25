Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael Bloomberg

Birthday : 02/14/1942
Place of birth : Medford (Massachusetts) - United States
Biography : Current New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg is also the founder and owner (88 %) of Bloomberg LP, a...

Trump Allies Push Donors in Effort to Counteract 'Bloomberg Effect'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 04:09pm EST

By Rebecca Ballhaus, Alex Leary and Catherine Lucey

WASHINGTON -- Alarmed about the unprecedented cash Michael Bloomberg is pouring into the presidential race, Republicans are moving to press top donors to contribute more than planned to ensure President Trump isn't outspent in the fall.

The president's allies have reached out to supporters such as casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, who discussed Mr. Bloomberg's spending during a dinner last week with Vice President Mike Pence, according to people familiar with the matter. Other billionaires Trump allies plan to target include Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and Blackstone Group Inc. CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

Mr. Bloomberg has spent roughly half a billion dollars on advertising alone, according to ad tracker CMAG/Kantar. The former New York City mayor has said he would devote some of his $55 billion fortune to helping whichever Democrat wins the nomination.

"Trump world has always thought he would be better funded than the eventual Democratic nominee," said GOP donor Dan Eberhart. "Now, maybe not."

The president's campaign, together with the Republican National Committee, has raised enormous sums in recent years -- at least compared with past campaigns, though not with Mr. Bloomberg's planned spending. The campaign said last week that the re-election effort's war chest tops $200 million, after it raised $60.5 million in January. That is about double the $29.1 million President Obama and Democrats raised in the same period of 2012.

Allies of Mr. Trump are always asking donors to give more. They are focusing their recent push on getting top donors to give large sums to pro-Trump super PACs -- which can accept unlimited amounts of money -- rather than only hosting fundraisers. People familiar with the efforts said Mr. Bloomberg's spending was motivation for donors to get off the sidelines sooner rather than later.

"The Bloomberg threat is something you have to be ready for," said a fundraiser familiar with the effort. "Better now than in August, when you have to say, 'Oh, shoot, we have to find another $1 billion.' You want enough time to actually spend it right."

Amid Mr. Bloomberg's spending, concerns have also grown among some Republican donors that America First Action, the primary pro-Trump super PAC to date, hasn't been forceful enough in its fundraising. Through December, according to FEC filings, several of the party's top donors hadn't donated to the super PAC. Its largest donor in that period was Linda McMahon, the former U.S. Small Business Administration head and co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. who now serves as the super PAC's chairwoman.

"We literally fundraise every day," the group's spokeswoman, Kelly Sadler, said in response to a question about to those concerns.

In early February, the super PAC sent an email to supporters warning of the impact Mr. Bloomberg was having on the race. A memo titled "The Bloomberg Effect," sent on the night of the New Hampshire primary, detailed his media spending and the increase in advertising rates in key states. "We need to be prepared to make certain that President Trump has the financial support he needs to compete," the email read.

Ms. Sadler said officials weren't anxious about Mr. Bloomberg's impact and that the group regularly sent out such emails to motivate donors. The group aims to raise $300 million and had spent about $4 million on ads so far, she said.

The Bloomberg campaign didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the 'Bloomberg Effect' memo."

In addition to spending hundreds of millions on TV and social media advertising, Mr. Bloomberg's campaign now has more than 2,400 staffers, many in battleground states that will decide the outcome in November. While some donors' concerns about Mr. Bloomberg's candidacy subsided after the former mayor's widely panned debate performance last week, the threat of his cash will remain: Mr. Bloomberg hasn't ruled out spending as much as $1 billion through November even if he isn't the party's nominee.

Some of the donors approached about countering Mr. Bloomberg's spending have already agreed to hold fundraisers for the president. Last week, Mr. Ellison of Oracle helped raise $7 million at his home in California. Mr. Adelson is scheduled to hold an event March 12 in Las Vegas.

Mr. Ellison didn't donate to the Trump campaign in 2016 and has never donated to America First Action. Mr. Adelson gave the super PAC $5 million for the midterm elections in 2018 -- part of more than $123 million he and his wife donated to candidates and conservative causes during that election cycle -- but hasn't donated this cycle, according to Federal Election Commission records covering the period through December.

Mr. Pence, who was campaigning with the president out west last week, dined Thursday evening with the Adelsons, people familiar with the matter said. Among other topics, they discussed Mr. Bloomberg's spending, and Mr. Pence raised with Mr. Adelson the resources the president would need ahead of the November election, one of the people said.

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chairwoman of Trump Victory Finance Committee and Mr. Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, held meetings last week with more than a half-dozen donors in Las Vegas, including Frank and Lorenzo Fertitta, the billionaire brothers who once owned the Ultimate Fighting Championship circuit, a person familiar with the matter said. Mr. Bloomberg's spending came up, the person said, but wasn't the focus of the discussions.

At a Trump campaign rally Friday in Las Vegas, Mr. Adelson sat in the audience wearing a "Keep America Great" hat. Mr. Trump, spotting the casino billionaire, singled him out as a "great, great person" and added: "He's got so much money, he doesn't know what the hell to do with it."

--Tarini Parti contributed to this article

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at Rebecca.Ballhaus@wsj.com, Alex Leary at alex.leary@wsj.com and Catherine Lucey at catherine.lucey@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. -3.30% 60.16 Delayed Quote.-9.89%
ORACLE CORPORATION -3.21% 50.96 Delayed Quote.-3.81%
SANDS CHINA LTD. -1.04% 38.1 End-of-day quote.0.26%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -3.57% 56.47 Delayed Quote.4.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Michael Bloomberg
 
04:09pMICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Trump Allies Push Donors in Effort to Counteract 'Bloomberg Effect'
DJ
02/01MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Offers Trillions in Tax Increases to Pay for His Agenda
DJ
01/22MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Scaramucci
RE
2019MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg's Firm Fights IRS in Court During White House Bid
DJ
2018MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg could sell his company if he runs for President - Business Insider
RE
2018MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Michael Bloomberg to write $4.5 million check for Paris climate pact
RE
2018MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : China Bonds to Join Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index
DJ
2017MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Mike Bloomberg says London will stay Europe's financial centre though 'dumb' Brexit will cut growth
RE
2017MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying - documents
RE
2017MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2016MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg Expands Effort to Curb Tobacco Use World-wide
DJ
2016MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : In clash of billionaires, Bloomberg calls Trump White House race 'a con'
RE
2016MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg LP Creating Leadership Succession Plan
DJ
2016MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Bloomberg-led Group Faces Delay Connecting U.S.-China Markets
DJ
2015MICHAEL BLOOMBERG : Barclays sells benchmark indices unit to Bloomberg
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/23WARREN BUFFETT : Rising stocks fuel record profit for Buffett's Berkshire; operating profit disappoints
RE
02/20WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
DJ
02/20JAMES GORMAN : Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
RE
02/21WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Apple -- WSJ
DJ
06:04pRICHARD BRANSON : In first public results, Branson's Virgin Galactic posts $73 million quarterly loss
RE
02/20JEAN-PIERRE MUSTIER : Unicredit boss Mustier emerges as contender for HSBC CEO role - Bloomberg
RE
02/22WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Underperforms the Most Since 2009--2nd Update
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jacques Aschenbroich Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Clotilde Delbos Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Sergio Ermotti James Gorman Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Robert Iger Travis Kalanick Isabelle Kocher Jack Ma Yusaku Maezawa Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Larry Page Mark Parker Stefan Persson Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Remo Ruffini Alfred Schindler Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group