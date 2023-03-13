Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Michael Cohen

Age : 56
Public asset : 1,000 USD
Linked companies : Stromacel Inc
Biography : Michael Moshe Cohen founded Proteonomix, Inc. and National Stem Cell, Inc.

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen set to testify before grand jury

03/13/2023 | 01:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Michael Cohen, former attorney for former U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to the New York Courthouse in New York

(Reuters) - Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, is expected to testify on Monday afternoon before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments he has said he orchestrated to porn star Stormy Daniels on behalf of the former president.

Lanny Davis, an attorney for Michael Cohen, confirmed to Reuters that Cohen is scheduled to testify in the closed door proceeding at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT). He declined to comment beyond that.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Grand jury proceedings are not public.

The renewed interest in Stormy Daniels and the $130,000 payment she received before the 2016 presidential election comes at a critical time for Trump, who is running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Daniels has said she received the payment in exchange for not discussing a sexual liaison with Trump, who denies it happened.

Trump has been given a chance to testify before the grand jury as a person subject to an investigation, Susan Necheles, an attorney for the former president, told Reuters last Thursday, a sign the grand jury may be close to deciding whether to bring criminal charges against him.

"... the Manhattan District Attorney now threatens to indict former President Trump for payments made to Stormy Daniels seven years ago," Necheles' said in a statement on Friday. "For the DA's office to charge former President Trump, a victim of extortion, with a crime because his then lawyer, Michael Cohen, a convicted liar, paid the extortionist, would be unprecedented and outrageous selective prosecution."

Cohen was sentenced to prison in 2018 in Manhattan federal court for arranging hush payments to Daniels and another woman during Trump's 2016 campaign.

It is doubtful Trump, who has called the investigation a witch hunt, will agree to testify.

"I did absolutely nothing wrong, I never had an affair with Stormy Daniels," he said on Truth Social last week.

Joseph Tacopina, another Trump lawyer, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Monday there were no plans to participate in the grand jury, though a decision had not been made.

(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Bill Berkrot)

By Karen Freifeld


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIGITAL WORLD ACQUISITION CORP. -5.17% 13.02 Delayed Quote.-8.47%
Most Read News
 
03/10Cathie Wood's ARK Fund set for worst week since Sept as higher rates loom
RE
03/10Fridman, Aven in talks over selling stake in Russia's Alfa Bank - paper
RE
03/07Twitter's Musk says can raise revenue with more relevant ads
RE
03/10EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Drop in Europe; All Eyes on U.S. Jobs Report
DJ
03/08Bertarelli-backed Volta Trucks seeks $264 million in pre-IPO round, says CEO
RE
03/09JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
RE
03/09Prada could beat medium-term revenue target this year-Bertelli
RE
Latest news about Michael Cohen
 
01:42pFormer Trump lawyer Michael Cohen set to testify before grand jury
RE
03/10Trump probe follows criticism of Manhattan prosecutor for not acting sooner
RE
02/17Exclusive-Microsoft's Bing plans AI ads in early pitch to advertisers
RE
02/16U.S. official says Russia's crude output cut signals unsold oil
RE
02/16U.S. official says Russia's crude output cut signals unsold oil
RE
02/16Factbox-Many in Trump's orbit have faced criminal charges
RE
2022U.S. faults Michael Avenatti's 'lies' in Stormy Daniels fraud case
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 