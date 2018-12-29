Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael Dell

Birthday : 02/23/1965
Place of birth : Houston (Texas) - United States
Biography : Michael Saul Dell is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Dell

Dell Back In Stock Market After Deal -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/29/2018 | 08:48am CET

By Miriam Gottfried

Dell Technologies Inc. made its re-entry to the public markets Friday, five years after its eponymous founder and a big private-equity firm took it private in the biggest-ever technology leveraged buyout.

The personal-computer maker and data-storage company eschewed a traditional initial public offering to relist its shares. Instead it opted for a complex $24 billion cash-and-equity deal where it bought out the shareholders of a pre-existing stock -- known by its ticker DVMT -- that tracked Dell's interest in software-maker VMware Inc.

The newly public shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DELL as DVMT is retired. The stock closed Friday at $45.43, giving it a market capitalization of close to $35 billion.

Founder Michael Dell and private-equity firm Silver Lake took Dell private in 2013 in a roughly $25 billion leveraged buyout. Silver Lake invested a total of $2.4 billion into Dell, according to people familiar with the deal. It isn't selling any of the roughly 137 million shares it owns. On Friday, that stake was worth more than $6 billion.

Dell won shareholder approval for the DVMT deal earlier this month after resistance from a group led by activist investor Carl Icahn. Mr. Icahn argued Dell wasn't paying DVMT shareholders enough for their stock because it was overvaluing its own Dell shares. The opposition prompted the company to increase its offer and restructure the deal. As part of the agreement, Dell is also allowing shareholders to elect an independent board member.

After Dell sweetened the deal terms, Mr. Icahn withdrew his proxy fight and lawsuit, paving the way for the deal to get shareholder approval. Under the terms of that deal, DVMT shareholders could elect to exchange each share for 1.8066 shares of the new company or $120 per share in cash, up to $14 billion.

Dell said 91.2% of DVMT shares outstanding elected to receive cash, with the remaining shares choosing stock in the newly public company. Fulfilling that would have required $21.8 billion in cash, exceeding the $14 billion limit, so the company is prorating the cash amount and making up the rest in stock.

Dell set up DVMT in 2015 to help finance its deal to buy data-storage company EMC Corp., which owned most of VMware. Tracking stocks allow companies to expose a segment of their businesses to public markets, potentially increasing the company's overall value.

Apart from VMware, Dell also owns stakes in publicly traded Pivotal Software Inc., a cloud software-services company, and cybersecurity provider Secureworks Corp.

Dell posted $10 billion of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on adjusted revenue of $89.6 billion over the past 12 months.

On a Dec. 21 conference call, the company said it has paid down around $14.4 billion of debt since the EMC deal closed. It is taking on additional debt to fund the DVMT transaction and expects its "core" net debt, which excludes its subsidiaries, Dell Financial Services and margin loans, to be around $34 billion.

Write to Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Michael Dell
 
08:48aMICHAEL DELL : Dell Back In Stock Market After Deal -- WSJ
DJ
12/28MICHAEL DELL : Dell returns to market with NYSE listing
RE
12/12MICHAEL DELL : Dell Moves Closer to Trading Publicly -- WSJ
DJ
12/11MICHAEL DELL : Vote Paves Way for Dell to Trade Publicly Again
DJ
11/15MICHAEL DELL : Dell Upgrades Ante in Return to Trading -- WSJ
DJ
11/14MICHAEL DELL : Dell Technologies to Sweeten Deal for DVMT Tracking Shares--2nd Update
DJ
11/13MICHAEL DELL : Dell taps banks to raise more cash for tracking stock offer - sources
RE
11/07MICHAEL DELL : Dell Discusses Sweetening Tracking-Stock Offer With Large Shareholders -- Update
DJ
11/06MICHAEL DELL : Dell Discusses Sweetening Tracking-Stock Offer With Large Shareholders -- Sources
DJ
10/19MICHAEL DELL : sources
RE
09/24MICHAEL DELL : sources
RE
09/23MICHAEL DELL : Dell to Interview Banks for IPO in Lieu of Tracking-Stock Acquisition
DJ
07/03MICHAEL DELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/02MICHAEL DELL : Dell Nears A Return To Public Listing -- WSJ
DJ
07/01MICHAEL DELL : Dell Nears Deal That Would Make It a Public Company Again -- 3rd Update
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
12/28ELON MUSK : Tesla Adds Two New Independent Directors to Board --Update
DJ
12/23ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Tesla to pay customers for missed tax credits
RE
12/28LARRY ELLISON : Tesla names close Musk friend Larry Ellison to board
RE
12/26CARLOS GHOSN : New allegations against Ghosn concern payments to Saudi businessman - sources
RE
03:29aPING LI : Sears Chair Lampert makes $4.4 billion bid to keep retailer alive
RE
12/28MICHAEL DELL : Dell returns to market with NYSE listing
RE
12/23CARLOS GHOSN : Japan court extends Ghosn detention by 10 days
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Allen Frank Appel Jacques Aschenbroich Mary Barra Gilberto Benetton Jeff Bezos Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Kenneth Chenault Tim Cook Michael Dell David Einhorn Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Peter Nicholas Xavier Niel Michael O'leary Hasso Plattner Patrick Pouyanné Ian Read Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Igor Sechin Masayoshi Son George Soros Martin Sorrell Ulrich Spiesshofer Rupert Stadler Tidjane Thiam Patrick Thomas Hans Vestberg François Villeroy De Galhau John Whittaker John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.