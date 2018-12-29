Dell Back In Stock Market After Deal -- WSJ

By Miriam Gottfried

Dell Technologies Inc. made its re-entry to the public markets Friday, five years after its eponymous founder and a big private-equity firm took it private in the biggest-ever technology leveraged buyout.

The personal-computer maker and data-storage company eschewed a traditional initial public offering to relist its shares. Instead it opted for a complex $24 billion cash-and-equity deal where it bought out the shareholders of a pre-existing stock -- known by its ticker DVMT -- that tracked Dell's interest in software-maker VMware Inc.

The newly public shares are trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol DELL as DVMT is retired. The stock closed Friday at $45.43, giving it a market capitalization of close to $35 billion.

Founder Michael Dell and private-equity firm Silver Lake took Dell private in 2013 in a roughly $25 billion leveraged buyout. Silver Lake invested a total of $2.4 billion into Dell, according to people familiar with the deal. It isn't selling any of the roughly 137 million shares it owns. On Friday, that stake was worth more than $6 billion.

Dell won shareholder approval for the DVMT deal earlier this month after resistance from a group led by activist investor Carl Icahn. Mr. Icahn argued Dell wasn't paying DVMT shareholders enough for their stock because it was overvaluing its own Dell shares. The opposition prompted the company to increase its offer and restructure the deal. As part of the agreement, Dell is also allowing shareholders to elect an independent board member.

After Dell sweetened the deal terms, Mr. Icahn withdrew his proxy fight and lawsuit, paving the way for the deal to get shareholder approval. Under the terms of that deal, DVMT shareholders could elect to exchange each share for 1.8066 shares of the new company or $120 per share in cash, up to $14 billion.

Dell said 91.2% of DVMT shares outstanding elected to receive cash, with the remaining shares choosing stock in the newly public company. Fulfilling that would have required $21.8 billion in cash, exceeding the $14 billion limit, so the company is prorating the cash amount and making up the rest in stock.

Dell set up DVMT in 2015 to help finance its deal to buy data-storage company EMC Corp., which owned most of VMware. Tracking stocks allow companies to expose a segment of their businesses to public markets, potentially increasing the company's overall value.

Apart from VMware, Dell also owns stakes in publicly traded Pivotal Software Inc., a cloud software-services company, and cybersecurity provider Secureworks Corp.

Dell posted $10 billion of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization on adjusted revenue of $89.6 billion over the past 12 months.

On a Dec. 21 conference call, the company said it has paid down around $14.4 billion of debt since the EMC deal closed. It is taking on additional debt to fund the DVMT transaction and expects its "core" net debt, which excludes its subsidiaries, Dell Financial Services and margin loans, to be around $34 billion.

Write to Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com