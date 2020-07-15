Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael Dell

Birthday : 02/23/1965
Place of birth : Houston (Texas) - United States
Biography : Michael Saul Dell is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Dell

Dell considering spinning off VMware stake, shares surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
07/15/2020 | 06:33pm EDT
A Dell logo is pictured on the side of a computer in this photo illustration in the Manhattan borough of New York

Dell Technologies Inc is considering spinning off its 81% stake in cloud computing software maker VMware, the PC maker said on Wednesday, adding that such a move would not occur before September next year.

Dell Technologies Inc is considering spinning off its 81% stake in cloud computing software maker VMware, the PC maker said on Wednesday, adding that such a move would not occur before September next year.

The company said the evaluation was in an early stage and it was looking at options including keeping its current ownership.

VMware said a spinoff could result in a simpler capital structure and it has formed a special committee for talks with the corporate computing giant.

In case of a spinoff, Dell said it would negotiate payment of a special cash dividend by VMware to all its shareholders and would try to formalize commercial arrangements similar to those in place, including intellectual property agreements.

Shares of Dell jumped 8%, while VMware rose 5% in aftermarket trading.

VMware is currently Dell's best performing unit as it benefits from companies looking to cut costs move to the cloud, a shift that is being speeded up by the coronavirus pandemic.

It had last year bought two providers of cloud security and developer services in deals that together valued at about $5 billion.

The unit's revenue increased 12% in the latest reported quarter, even as Dell's total revenue growth dipped.

The PC maker had returned to public markets in 2018, nearly six years after the company's founder and Chief Executive Officer Michael Dell took it private in what was then the biggest buyout since the financial crisis of 2008. It happened after Dell bought back shares that tracked the financial performance of VMware in a deal worth nearly $24 billion.

(Reporting by Neha Malara and additional reporting by Arundhati Sarkar; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.34% 52.68 Delayed Quote.2.16%
VMWARE, INC. 1.05% 139.7 Delayed Quote.-8.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Michael Dell
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/13JACK MA : Alibaba's Jack Ma sells $8.2 billion worth shares, stake dips to 4.8% - filing
RE
07/09ELON MUSK : Tesla 'very close' to level 5 autonomous driving technology, Musk says
RE
07/11WARREN BUFFETT : Elon Musk's net worth zooms past Warren Buffett's, Bloomberg reports
RE
07/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk Gloats at Skeptics as Tesla Soars -- WSJ
DJ
07/09DAVID HENRY : Trading, underwriting soften profit plunge for some U.S. banks
RE
07/10WARREN BUFFETT : Oxy's Sweetener a Bitter Pill for Warren Buffett
DJ
07/12HERBERT DIESS : Handelsblatt
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Alexandre Bompard Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Norbert Reithofer Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Patrick Sayer Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group