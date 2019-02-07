Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael Dell

Birthday : 02/23/1965
Place of birth : Houston (Texas) - United States
Biography : Michael Saul Dell is an entrepreneur and businessperson who founded 5 companies, which include: Dell

Exclusive: Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 02:12pm EST
The logo for Dell Technologies Inc. is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York

(Reuters) - Computer maker Dell Technologies Inc is exploring a sale of SecureWorks Corp, a U.S. provider of cybersecurity services with a market value of close to $2 billion (£1.5 billion), people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

A sale of SecureWorks, in which Dell holds an 85 percent stake, would allow the latter to trim its $50 billion debt pile, after it decided to become a publicly traded company last year through a complex deal involving its software subsidiary VMware Inc.

SecureWorks is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley on a sale process for the entire company that is in its early stages, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Dell and SecureWorks declined to comment, while Morgan Stanley did not respond to a request for comment.

SecureWorks, based in Atlanta, offers information security solutions aimed at protecting corporate networks from cyberattacks to 4,300 clients in more than 50 countries, according to its website.

Dell acquired SecureWorks for $612 million in 2011 and then floated the company on the stock market in 2016. SecureWorks shares are up 64 percent since then.

In December, Dell became a publicly traded company following a $23.9 billion deal to buy back shares tied to its interest in VMware, which it acquired when it bought buy data storage company EMC for $67 billion in 2016. EMC owned a majority stake in VMware.

Last year, Dell decided to shun a traditional IPO route amid uncertainty over how stock market investors would respond to its $50 billion debt pile.

This meant it would not receive any IPO proceeds that would have allowed it to pay down debt.

Dell founder Michael Dell has turned to dealmaking to transform his company from a PC manufacturer into a broad seller of information technology services, ranging from storage and servers to networking and security.

Dell has sold many of its non-core assets in the past. In 2016, for example, it sold its software division to buyout firm Francisco Partners and the private equity arm of activist hedge fund Elliott Management Corp for more than $2 billion.

Elliott increased its stake in Dell to about 5.6 percent earlier this month. A source familiar with the matter said the hedge fund believes the company's shares should be trading higher based on its ownership stakes, including in SecureWorks. Elliott could not be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in New York and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Additional reporting by Carl O'Donnell and Joshua Franklin in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas and Phil Berlowitz)

By Liana B. Baker and Pamela Barbaglia

Stocks treated in this article : VMware, Inc., Secureworks Corp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SECUREWORKS CORP -0.84% 23.47 Delayed Quote.40.20%
VMWARE, INC. -0.66% 155.91 Delayed Quote.14.50%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Michael Dell
 
02:12pMICHAEL DELL : Dell explores sale of cybersecurity company SecureWorks - sources
RE
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell Back In Stock Market After Deal -- WSJ
DJ
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell returns to market with NYSE listing
RE
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell Moves Closer to Trading Publicly -- WSJ
DJ
2018MICHAEL DELL : Vote Paves Way for Dell to Trade Publicly Again
DJ
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell Upgrades Ante in Return to Trading -- WSJ
DJ
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell Technologies to Sweeten Deal for DVMT Tracking Shares--2nd Update
DJ
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell taps banks to raise more cash for tracking stock offer - sources
RE
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell Discusses Sweetening Tracking-Stock Offer With Large Shareholders -- Update
DJ
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell Discusses Sweetening Tracking-Stock Offer With Large Shareholders -- Sources
DJ
2018MICHAEL DELL : sources
RE
2018MICHAEL DELL : sources
RE
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell to Interview Banks for IPO in Lieu of Tracking-Stock Acquisition
DJ
2018MICHAEL DELL : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2018MICHAEL DELL : Dell Nears A Return To Public Listing -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
02/01TERRY GOU : Foxconn vows to build Wisconsin plant after talk with Trump
RE
02/06MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank's Son unveils $5.5 billion buyback, laments share price
RE
02/04MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
09:14aCARLOS GHOSN : Renault to alert prosecutors over ex-CEO Ghosn's wedding costs
RE
02/01PATRICK THOMAS : DowDuPont Sales Are Flat Ahead of Planned Split-Up -- WSJ
DJ
02/01JOHN PAULSON : Activist investor Paulson raises stake in Britain's Premier Foods
RE
02:10aLAKSHMI MITTAL : ArcelorMittal sees slight steel demand pick-up from strong 2018
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Frank Appel Mary Barra Jeff Bezos Lloyd Blankfein Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Michael Dell Diego Della Valle Oleg Deripaska Jamie Dimon Ralph Dommermuth Larry Ellison Sergio Ermotti Laurence Fink Christoph Franz Albert Frère Bill Gates Carlos Ghosn David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Edward Lampert Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Leslie Moonves Elon Musk Pierre Nanterme Peter Nicholas Michael O'leary Kazuo Okada Frédéric Oudéa Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Stéphane Richard Xavier Rolet Wilbur Ross Sheryl Sandberg Charles Schwab George Soros Martin Sorrell Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.