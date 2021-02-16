Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael Klein

Age : 78
Public asset : 213,150,516 USD
Linked companies : CoStar Group, Inc.
Biography : Mr. Michael Klein is Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at The Sunlight Foundation, Co-F

Exclusive: Lucid Motors nears SPAC deal as Klein launches financing - sources

02/16/2021 | 02:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Lucid Air speed test car displayed at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York

(Reuters) - Luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors Inc is getting close to a deal to go public at a roughly $12-billion valuation after veteran dealmaker Michael Klein's blank-check acquisition firm launched a financing effort to back the transaction, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The merger between Lucid and Klein's Churchill Capital IV Corp would be the biggest in a string of deals by electric vehicle makers such as Nikola Corp and Fisker Inc that have gone public by combining with special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

Churchill Capital IV has initiated talks with investors to raise more than $1 billion by selling shares in a private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction for the deal with Lucid, the sources said. The size of the PIPE could reach $1.5 billion or more based on investor demand, one added.

These funds would be in addition to the $2 billion Churchill Capital IV raised in an initial public offering (IPO) in July on the New York Stock Exchange. Lucid and Klein agreed on the key terms of the deal, according to the sources.

If the PIPE fundraising concludes successfully, a deal could be announced as early as this month, according to the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss the confidential details. Churchill Capital IV declined to comment. Lucid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Churchill Capital IV's stock spiked on the news and was trading up around 30% at $52.20.

Lucid, founded in 2007 as Atieva Inc by former Tesla executive Bernard Tse and entrepreneur Sam Weng, makes luxury electric vehicles. It was funded initially by Chinese and Silicon Valley venture investors, with additional funding from backers like state-owned Chinese auto maker BAIC Motor and Chinese technology company LeEco.

To help fund construction of a U.S. assembly plant in Casa Grande, Arizona, Lucid was boosted by a $1 billion investment in 2018 by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Churchill Capital IV's share price has surged more than 300% since Bloomberg News reported in January that it was in talks to merge with Lucid.

SPACs likes Churchill IV are shell companies that raise money in an IPO to merge with a privately held company that becomes publicly traded as a result.

Merging with a SPAC has emerged as a popular IPO alternative for companies seeking to go public with less regulatory scrutiny and more certainty over the valuation that will be attained and funds that will be raised.

Investors keen on SPACs are on the hunt for electric vehicle startups, hoping to catch the next Tesla Inc. While some deals such as Fisker have delivered handsomely for SPAC investors, other such as Nikola have given up their short-term gains.

Klein has raised a string of SPACs which have done deals for companies including healthcare-services company MultiPlan Corp and analytics firm Clarivate Plc.

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Miami and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio and Nick Zieminski)

By Joshua Franklin and Anirban Sen


© Reuters 2021 / Crédit photo © Maxppp
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED 3.20% 2.9 End-of-day quote.1.05%
NIKOLA CORPORATION 0.57% 22.02 Delayed Quote.43.05%
TESLA, INC. -1.91% 797.95 Delayed Quote.15.65%
Latest news about Michael Klein
 
08:37aMICHAEL KLEIN : Lucid Motors nears SPAC deal as Klein launches financing - sources
RE
06:05aPETER HARGREAVES : REFILE-Hargreaves Lansdown co-founder to sell shares worth about $417 million
RE
03:44aARNE SORENSON : Marriott CEO Sorenson dies after battle with cancer
RE
02:44aJACK DORSEY : Bitcoin's famous backers
RE
12:45aIVAN GLASENBERG : Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit
RE
12:07aDOMINIK RICHTER : Germany's HelloFresh founder Richter to launch U.S. SPAC - sources
RE
12:02aELON MUSK : Bitcoin within a whisker of $50,000
RE
02/15DAVID NICOL : Julius Baer nominates British wealth manager Nicol to board to head risk committee
RE
02/15BILL GATES : Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
RE
02/15BERNARD ARNAULT : Ex-UniCredit CEO Mustier, LVMH's Arnault form SPAC for financial deals
RE
02/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says he supports top dogecoin holders selling most of their coins
RE
02/14EMMANUEL FABER : Artisan Partners to meet Danone board members next week
RE
02/14HERBERT DIESS : Volkswagen CEO Diess 'not afraid' of an Apple electric car
RE
02/14ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak says oil market on recovery path - news agencies
RE
02/12BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Moynihan's pay falls more than 7% in 2020
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
02/10WARREN BUFFETT : 12-year-old investor earns 43% gains on stocks
RE
02/15BILL GATES : Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
RE
02/10JACK MA : TikTok Sale to Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved as Biden Reviews Security -- Update
DJ
02/14EMMANUEL FABER : Artisan Partners to meet Danone board members next week
RE
02/11CHRISTIAN SEWING : Merkel's vote of confidence in Deutsche Bank belies lender's problems
RE
06:45aIVAN GLASENBERG : Glencore reinstates dividend ahead of Glasenberg exit
RE
02/12BRIAN MOYNIHAN : Bank of America CEO Moynihan's pay falls more than 7% in 2020
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Breton Rosalind Brewer Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone Bertrand Camus Benjamin De Rothschild Jean-charles Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Emmanuel Faber Antoine Frérot Marco Gadola Bill Gates Pietro Gorlier Philip Green Yves Guillemot Ralph Hamers Paul Hudson Manfred Knof Hariolf Kottmann Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Pedro Moreira Salles Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Nicolas Namias Frankie Ng David Nicol Xavier Niel Yves Perrier Patrick Pouyanné Thomas Rabe Alexandre Ricard Charles Scharf Christian Sewing Erich Sixt Carlos Slim Masayoshi Son Arne Sorenson Carlos Tavares Johan Thijs François Villeroy De Galhau David Wichmann Mark Zuckerberg Ranieri De Marchis
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ