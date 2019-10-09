Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael O'Leary

Birthday : 11/30/1960
Place of birth : Mullingar (Westmeath) - Ireland (Eire)
Linked companies : EMIS Group plc - Epwin Group PLC
Biography : Michael Kevin O'Leary is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies and present

Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 09:52am EDT
A grounded airplane with the Thomas Cook livery is seen at Manchester Airport

LONDON (Reuters) - Hays Travel will buy all of Thomas Cook's British travel agent shops, potentially saving up to 2,500 jobs and providing a rare boost for high streets across the country.

Thomas Cook, the world's oldest travel company whose shops have been a feature of British town centers for generations, collapsed last month, stranding tens of thousands of passengers as its UK business went into liquidation.

Hays Travel will buy all 555 stores as part of a deal brokered by insolvency advisers KPMG, and the privately-owned travel firm will look to re-employ former employees from Thomas Cook's retail operations.

It also rejected the notion that high street travel agents are dying.

"We're a successful business and because we're independent and offer all tour operators, then we are optimistic that we will trade well ... in all of the shops," founder John Hays told reporters after the deal.

Thomas Cook collapsed after it became unable to service its debts and failed to convince banks to back a rescue plan in the face of changing customer habits and intense competition from low-cost airlines and internet companies.

It had created the largest chain of travel agents in Britain when it merged its retail operations with those of the Co-operative Group and the Midlands Co-operative Society in 2011.

Hays Travel, a family company which is jointly owned and managed by Managing Director John Hays and Chair Irene Hays, will now be taking that network on.

DIGITAL WORLD

The 40-year-old firm based in Sunderland in north-east England reached sales of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) in 2018.

Its management said it was optimistic the shops would prosper thanks to the firm's distinctive approach, where employees have free rein to give each branch a distinctive character, often built through social media.

"The death of the high street travel is a question we've been asked for many years, but we feel we do something different to other high street travel agents," John Hays told reporters.

"We live in a digital world ... The Web was their enemy (at Thomas Cook), whereas if you ask the Hays Travel member of staff, they would say the Web is their friend, because we interact positively with it."

Hays Travel currently operates just 190 of its own branches across the United Kingdom, employing 1,900 people.

The company said it had no plans to close any shops, but would evaluate the performance of each store going forward.

Hays Travel did not disclose financial details of the deal, other than saying it had been funded without taking on any debt.

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary last week said the business models of both tour operators and travel agents were dead as no young people bought holidays from them.

Irene Hays said her company's data showed differently.

"There has been a huge resurgence in package holidays in recent years," she told reporters. "It's evident, it's in all of our metrics. So the answer is no, we do not agree with Michael O'Leary."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout in London, additional reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, Editing by Alexander Smith and Mark Potter)

By Alistair Smout
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 4.99% 11.24 Delayed Quote.-0.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Michael O'Leary
 
09:52aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs
RE
10/01MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary
RE
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
08/30MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair veteran Wilson to run main airline as O'Leary becomes group CEO
RE
02/04MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
01/29MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair could add one or two airlines but 'nothing big' - O'Leary
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary 'optimistic' union strife won't damage business further this year
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says reluctant to commit to five more years as CEO
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Defiant O'Leary says union recognition sets stage for Ryanair expansion
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary would be interested in buying all of Air Berlin
RE
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair Eyes Bigger Share Buyback After Brexit Vote
DJ
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair to cut investment in Britain if it leaves EU - O'Leary
RE
2015MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair has applied for slots at Paris Roissy and Orly airports - O'Leary
RE
2014MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair not particularly interested in Cyprus Airways, says O'Leary
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/04HOWARD SCHULTZ : 'What I Taste From Starbucks Is...Shame'
DJ
10/04TIM COOK : How Tim Cook Won Donald Trump's Ear
DJ
10/08MARTIN SORRELL : Sorrell buys Silicon Valley's Firewood in pursuit of red-hot digital growth
RE
10/03ALISON COOPER : Imperial Brands CEO Alison Cooper to Step Down
DJ
10/03KRISTIN PECK : Zoetis Names Kristin Peck Chief Executive
DJ
09:52aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs
RE
10/04JOHN HESS : Hess Midstream to Acquire Hess Infrastructure for $6.2 Billion
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry John Hess Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Guido Kerkhoff Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Stéphane Richard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Martin Sorrell Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Devin Wenig Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group