Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael O'Leary

Birthday : 11/30/1960
Place of birth : Mullingar (Westmeath) - Ireland (Eire)
Biography : Michael Kevin O'Leary is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and is N

Ryanair boss O'Leary says: We'll fly through UK's 'rubbish' quarantine

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 03:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary attends the Europe Aviation Summit in Brussels

Ryanair will not cancel flights to and from the United Kingdom despite the introduction of a 14-day quarantine for international travellers because thousands of Britons are still booking holidays, boss Michael O'Leary said on Monday.

New rules requiring all arrivals to self-isolate for 14 days came into effect on Monday even though Ryanair, Europe's biggest budget airline, easyJet and BA-owner IAG have threatened legal action over what they cast as a draconian move that will cripple the British tourism industry.

The quarantine is designed to prevent a second surge of COVID-19 and in England a breach of the rules will be punishable with a 1,000 pound fine. It will be reviewed every three weeks and "air bridges" are being discussed with some top European destinations such as Portugal.

Asked whether Ryanair would cancel July and August flights if the quarantine remained in place during those months, group CEO O'Leary said: "No, because the flights are full outbound of the UK. British people are ignoring this quarantine, they know it's rubbish."

"Ryanair is operating a thousand daily flights to points all over Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece from the 1st of July, the 2nd, the 3rd and every day after that."

With planes around the world grounded since late March, airlines had hoped to start flying from July to rescue their summer season.

The three airlines have sent a "pre-action protocol letter", which can be followed by legal action, to denounce the quarantine plan as "wholly unjustified and disproportionate".

O'Leary said he expected British tourists to still book holidays in Europe but that European tourists would be put off travelling to Britain, hammering the domestic tourism industry.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC 1.35% 917 Delayed Quote.-37.44%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 4.03% 343.961 Delayed Quote.-47.60%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -0.15% 13 Delayed Quote.-11.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Michael O'Leary
 
03:17aMICHAEL O'LEARY : We'll fly through UK's 'rubbish' quarantine
RE
05/01MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair threatens to shut Lauda's main base in Vienna - O'Leary
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Outgoing Ryanair COO felt like 'dead man walking' - court hears
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair veteran Wilson to run main airline as O'Leary becomes group CEO
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair could add one or two airlines but 'nothing big' - O'Leary
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary 'optimistic' union strife won't damage business further this year
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says reluctant to commit to five more years as CEO
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Defiant O'Leary says union recognition sets stage for Ryanair expansion
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary would be interested in buying all of Air Berlin
RE
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair Eyes Bigger Share Buyback After Brexit Vote
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/04ERIC VALLAT : France's Remy Cointreau looks to second half rebound led by China, U.S. demand
RE
06/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
RE
06/01WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-backed BYD to supply EV batteries to Ford
RE
06/05WARREN BUFFETT : Donald Trump says Warren Buffett makes a mistake selling airline stocks
RE
06/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Early Facebook staffers denounce Zuckerberg stance on Trump posts
RE
06/03LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio not steering for Generali, AXA merger - source
RE
06/01LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio seeks bigger Mediobanca stake
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group