Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael O'Leary

Birthday : 11/30/1960
Place of birth : Mullingar (Westmeath) - Ireland (Eire)
Biography : Michael Kevin O'Leary is a businessperson who has been at the helm of 7 different companies and is N

Ryanair's O'Leary says UK quarantine will be quashed or dropped

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 10:50am EDT
Travellers are seen wearing protective face masks at Heathrow Airport, as Britain launches its 14-day quarantine for international arrivals, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain

By Natalie Thomas and Kate Holton

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary said he believed Britain's coronavirus quarantine will be struck down by the courts or dropped within weeks as some of Europe's biggest airlines prepare to file a legal challenge by the end of Tuesday.

The 14-day quarantine for international arrivals, introduced on Monday, has led to the most vociferous clash between a major industry and Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government during the COVID-19 crisis.

By insisting on the quarantine despite public pleas from airline veterans such as IAG's Willie Walsh and O'Leary, Britain has united some of the fiercest rivals in aviation who are already reeling from a sudden global halt in air travel.

O'Leary said he hoped a court would hear an emergency legal challenge by the end of this week to halt the quarantine - imposed just as most European countries were reopening their economies.

"I think in their heart of hearts, the government would like the courts to strike it down because it would get them off the hook," the Ryanair chief told Reuters TV. "I think either the courts will strike it down this week or the government will quietly drop it before the end of June."

The legal action, proposed by British Airways and supported by low-cost rivals Ryanair and easyJet, is seeking injunctive relief and legal papers are due to be filed on Monday or Tuesday, he added.

Lawyer Tom Snelling, at Signature Litigation, said the government would have to show the measure was anchored in scientific evidence and not politics.

Slow to introduce lockdown measures and with one of the highest death tolls in the world, at more than 50,000, Britain argues a quarantine is needed to prevent a second surge of COVID-19.

The government did not respond to O'Leary's remarks.

'RUSHED THROUGH'

The quarantine imposes fines of up to 1,000 pounds ($1,270) for any breaches.

The three airlines believe the measure is ineffective as passengers can still board public transport on leaving an airport, and it is hard to enforce.

Walsh, the head of BA-owner IAG, told LBC Radio they would argue the legislation was irrational, while easyJet boss Johan Lundgren said it had been rushed through.

"It's not in proportion," Lundgren told Sky News.

The quarantine will be reviewed every three weeks, the government says. It is also looking at "air bridges" that allow tourists to travel between two countries without needing to quarantine.

"It wouldn't be that surprising if we're looking actually at a slightly different type of measure fairly soon, possibly even within the first three-week review cycle," Snelling said.

O'Leary said Britons were booking outbound flights for holidays despite the quarantine, but Europeans were not coming to Britain.

(Additional reporting by Sarah Young and Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Jason Neely, Pravin Char and Giles Elgood)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EASYJET PLC -1.95% 873.002 Delayed Quote.-37.44%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 0.42% 329.604 Delayed Quote.-47.60%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.04% 12.795 Delayed Quote.-11.62%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Michael O'Leary
 
10:50aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says UK quarantine will be quashed or dropped
RE
05/01MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair threatens to shut Lauda's main base in Vienna - O'Leary
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Outgoing Ryanair COO felt like 'dead man walking' - court hears
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair veteran Wilson to run main airline as O'Leary becomes group CEO
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair could add one or two airlines but 'nothing big' - O'Leary
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary 'optimistic' union strife won't damage business further this year
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says reluctant to commit to five more years as CEO
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Defiant O'Leary says union recognition sets stage for Ryanair expansion
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary would be interested in buying all of Air Berlin
RE
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair Eyes Bigger Share Buyback After Brexit Vote
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
06/04ERIC VALLAT : France's Remy Cointreau looks to second half rebound led by China, U.S. demand
RE
06/05WARREN BUFFETT : Donald Trump says Warren Buffett makes a mistake selling airline stocks
RE
06/02MARK ZUCKERBERG : After Facebook staff walkout, Zuckerberg defends no action on Trump posts
RE
06/03LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio not steering for Generali, AXA merger - source
RE
10:50aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says UK quarantine will be quashed or dropped
RE
06/03MARK ZUCKERBERG : Early Facebook staffers denounce Zuckerberg stance on Trump posts
RE
06/01LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio seeks bigger Mediobanca stake
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group