Michael O'Leary

Birthday : 11/30/1960
Place of birth : Mullingar (Westmeath) - Ireland (Eire)
Linked companies : Emis Group Plc - Epwin Group PLC
Biography : Michael Kevin O'Leary is a businessperson who has been at the head of 5 different companies.

Ryanair's O'Leary says reluctant to commit to five more years as CEO

09/21/2018 | 09:37am CEST

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said on Thursday he did not want to commit to a new five-year contract as chief executive due to his age and would rather move to a rolling 12-month contract at some point.

O'Leary, 57, has been the dominant force at Europe's largest low-cost carrier since he took over as chief executive in 1994 and his current contract is due to expire in September 2019.

O'Leary said the board of directors is keen for him to sign up to another five-year term to demonstrate continuity, but no agreement had yet been reached,

"I'm not sure whether I want to sign up to another five years, that would take me up to 62. I'm not sure Mrs. O'Leary would be happy," he told journalists at a briefing after the company's annual general meeting.

Instead, he said he was in discussion with the board about a possible two or three-year contract with a 12-month rolling contract to follow.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -2.18% 13.49 End-of-day quote.-9.98%
Latest news about Michael O'Leary
 
09:37aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says reluctant to commit to five more years as CEO
RE
02/26MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Defiant O'Leary says union recognition sets stage for Ryanair expansion
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary would be interested in buying all of Air Berlin
RE
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair Eyes Bigger Share Buyback After Brexit Vote
DJ
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair to cut investment in Britain if it leaves EU - O'Leary
RE
2015MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair has applied for slots at Paris Roissy and Orly airports - O'Leary
RE
2014MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair not particularly interested in Cyprus Airways, says O'Leary
RE
2013MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair investors berate O'Leary but fear his leaving
RE
2013MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary says no radical overhaul of Ryanair culture
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Popular Business Leaders
 
