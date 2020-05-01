Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael O'Leary

Birthday : 11/30/1960
Place of birth : Mullingar (Westmeath) - Ireland (Eire)
Biography : Michael Kevin O'Leary is a businessperson who has been the head of 7 different companies and current

Ryanair threatens to shut Lauda's main base in Vienna - O'Leary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 06:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary attends a Reuters Newsmaker event in London

By Conor Humphries

Ryanair will shut down the main Vienna base of its Austrian airline Lauda and bring in Ryanair jets instead unless staff there agree to a pay cut and a new labour agreement, Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said on Friday.

Ryanair bought the Austrian airline from Former Formula One racing champion Niki Lauda in 2018 as part of a move to a broader structure with several airline brands but it has struggled to get costs down in line with its main fleet.

"Lauda is having a very difficult conversation with the Austrian Airlines union down there. We have given them until May 20 to accept significant pay cuts and a new CLA" (collective labour agreement), O'Leary told Reuters in an interview.

If they refuse, the airline's Austrian base will close and Ryanair will step up in Vienna, he said.

"If you close Lauda, it will return as Ryanair: bigger and badder than Lauda ever was."

Lauda's Airbus A320 fleet would be replaced at the airport by Ryanair Boeing 737s, he said. Ryanair said earlier on Friday that it was in talks with Lauda's lessors about cutting planned aircraft deliveries.

Ryanair has already transferred all of Lauda's slots in Vienna to Ryanair ahead of the labour talks deadline but Lauda's base would be retained if the new terms were accepted by its staff, O'Leary said.

"If the unions sign the revised deal ... then the Lauda A320 base will stay in Vienna and it will grow," he said. "I would hope that the unions down there will see sense."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Clarke)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.87% 57.88 Real-time Quote.-55.64%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -1.38% 10.4 Delayed Quote.-28.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Michael O'Leary
 
06:14aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair threatens to shut Lauda's main base in Vienna - O'Leary
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Outgoing Ryanair COO felt like 'dead man walking' - court hears
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Reprieve for Thomas Cook's UK stores as Hays Travel deal saves up to 2,500 jobs
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair veteran Wilson to run main airline as O'Leary becomes group CEO
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
2019MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair could add one or two airlines but 'nothing big' - O'Leary
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary 'optimistic' union strife won't damage business further this year
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says reluctant to commit to five more years as CEO
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Defiant O'Leary says union recognition sets stage for Ryanair expansion
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary would be interested in buying all of Air Berlin
RE
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair Eyes Bigger Share Buyback After Brexit Vote
DJ
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair to cut investment in Britain if it leaves EU - O'Leary
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
04/26HAROLD HAMM : a week of turmoil for crude, and more pain to come
RE
04/27WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett and Abel, but not Munger, to field questions at Berkshire annual meeting
RE
04/28ELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk nears $750 million options payday ahead of results
RE
04/29ELON MUSK : Tesla's Elon Musk calling coronavirus lockdowns 'fascist' overshadows profitable quarter
RE
04/29MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg praises coronavirus lockdowns; Musk sees 'fascism'
RE
04/30TIM COOK : Apple sales inch higher despite coronavirus but CEO Tim Cook sees uncertain future
RE
05:45aWARREN BUFFETT : Coronavirus Canceled Warren Buffett's Shareholder Party. Omaha Is Suffering.
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Mark Bertolini Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-pierre Clamadieu Tim Cook Jean-françois Decaux Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Sergio Ermotti Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Ralph Hamers David Henry Carl Icahn Robert Iger Christian Klein Isabelle Kocher Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Martina Merz Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Alexander Novak Noel Quinn Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Alfred Schindler Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard David Simon Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Mark Zuckerberg Isabel Dos Santos Paul Du Saillant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group