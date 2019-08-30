Log in
Michael O'Leary

Birthday : 11/30/1960
Place of birth : Mullingar (Westmeath) - Ireland (Eire)
Linked companies : Emis Group Plc - Epwin Group PLC
Biography : Michael Kevin O'Leary is a businessperson who has been the head of 5 different companies. Currently,

Ryanair veteran Wilson to run main airline as O'Leary becomes group CEO

08/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Ryanair logo is pictured ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair has appointed veteran executive Eddie Wilson as chief executive of Ryanair's main airlines business, but he will report to Michael O'Leary who will become CEO of the Ryanair Group, which includes the Laudamotion and Buzz brands.

Wilson, who has worked at Ryanair for 22 years, has been in charge of negotiations with unions for the past two years as chief people officer. He will take over from Sept. 1, Ryanair said in a note to staff seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RYANAIR HOLDINGS 0.81% 9.14 Delayed Quote.-18.70%
Latest news about Michael O'Leary
 
08:45aMICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair veteran Wilson to run main airline as O'Leary becomes group CEO
RE
02/04MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair sees fares falling further; O'Leary to stay on
RE
01/29MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair could add one or two airlines but 'nothing big' - O'Leary
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary 'optimistic' union strife won't damage business further this year
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary says reluctant to commit to five more years as CEO
RE
2018MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair pilot group calls for CEO O'Leary's resignation
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Defiant O'Leary says union recognition sets stage for Ryanair expansion
RE
2017MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary would be interested in buying all of Air Berlin
RE
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair Eyes Bigger Share Buyback After Brexit Vote
DJ
2016MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair to cut investment in Britain if it leaves EU - O'Leary
RE
2015MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair has applied for slots at Paris Roissy and Orly airports - O'Leary
RE
2014MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair not particularly interested in Cyprus Airways, says O'Leary
RE
2013MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair investors berate O'Leary but fear his leaving
RE
2013MICHAEL O'LEARY : O'Leary says no radical overhaul of Ryanair culture
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
