Ryanair veteran Wilson to run main airline as O'Leary becomes group CEO
08/30/2019 | 08:45am EDT
DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair has appointed veteran executive Eddie Wilson as chief executive of Ryanair's main airlines business, but he will report to Michael O'Leary who will become CEO of the Ryanair Group, which includes the Laudamotion and Buzz brands.
Wilson, who has worked at Ryanair for 22 years, has been in charge of negotiations with unions for the past two years as chief people officer. He will take over from Sept. 1, Ryanair said in a note to staff seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)