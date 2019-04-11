Ross Stores Says President., COO Michael O'Sullivan Resigns

By Stephen Nakrosis



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) said Thursday the company's President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael O'Sullivan, has resigned from the company and its board to accept a position at another company.

Mr. O'Sullivan's resignation is effective immediately, the clothier said. He had served as president and COO since 2009, the company said.

Barbara Rentler, the company's chief executive officer, said, "Given Mr. O'Sullivan's departure, we expect to make management changes that will be announced over the coming months."

