Michael O'Sullivan

Age : 55
Public asset : 39,067,558 USD
Linked companies : Ross Stores, Inc.
Biography : Currently, Michael B. O'Sullivan occupies the position of Co-President, Chief Operating Officer & Di

Ross Stores Says President., COO Michael O'Sullivan Resigns

04/11/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) said Thursday the company's President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael O'Sullivan, has resigned from the company and its board to accept a position at another company.

Mr. O'Sullivan's resignation is effective immediately, the clothier said. He had served as president and COO since 2009, the company said.

Barbara Rentler, the company's chief executive officer, said, "Given Mr. O'Sullivan's departure, we expect to make management changes that will be announced over the coming months."

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROSS STORES -0.72% 97.63 Delayed Quote.17.25%
Latest news about Michael O'Sullivan
 
