KOBLENZ (dpa-AFX) - Software provider Compugroup, which specializes in medical practices and hospitals, did better business than expected in the second quarter. Thus, sales increased by 15 percent to 304.2 million euros, as the Koblenz-based company announced on Thursday. Under its own steam, excluding currency and takeover effects, earnings grew by 13 percent. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for special effects increased by 36 percent to 73.1 million euros, while the corresponding operating margin rose from 20 to 24 percent. These figures were higher than analysts had previously estimated on average. Compugroup also earned 31.1 million euros on the bottom line, significantly more than the 12.1 million euros earned a year earlier. The management around CEO Michael Rauch confirmed the financial outlook./men/jha/