Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael Sen

Age : 51
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Currently, Michael Sen occupies the position of Chief Financial Officer of Siemens Healthcare Servic

Fresenius Extends CEO's Contract for Five Years

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 06:47am EDT

By Cecilia Butini

Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA said Tuesday that it has extended Chief Executive Stephan Sturm's contract for an additional five years.

The German healthcare company also said that Wolfgang Kirsch will stand for election to the company's supervisory board at the annual general meeting in May 2021 in order to become its chairman. Mr. Kirsch was also nominated chairman of the supervisory board of Fresenius Management SE, the company said.

Mr. Kirsch succeeds Gerd Krick in both posts, Fresenius said. Mr. Krick will be named honorary chairman of the supervisory board.

Additionally, Michael Sen was nominated for election to the supervisory boards of Fresenius Management SE and Fresenius SE & Co. KgaA at the 2021 AGM, with the goal of taking over as chairman of the audit committee, the company said.

Mr. Sen, a former member of the management board of Siemens AG, is designated to take over from Klaus-Peter Mueller as chairman of the audit committee, Fresenius said.

Write to Cecilia Butini at cecilia.butini@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0646ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA -0.66% 71.98 Delayed Quote.9.13%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA -2.56% 38.37 Delayed Quote.-23.54%
SIEMENS AG -1.07% 111.24 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Michael Sen
 
10/13MIKE CORBAT : Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan sticks with plan to build giant New York headquarters
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/13MICHAEL SEN : Fresenius Extends CEO's Contract for Five Years
DJ
10/13HONG LI : Malaysia's Top Glove hires banks for potential $1 billion HK listing - sources
RE
10/12LEON BLACK : Apollo CEO Black says he regrets ties to Epstein, denies any wrongdoing
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Australian ex-PM Rudd calls for inquiry into Murdoch media dominance
RE
10/09DANIEL OCH : Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/08BARBARA LAVERNOS : L'Oreal Names Barbara Lavernos as President of Research, Innovation and Technologies
DJ
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/08ROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters restores dividend, sees signs of hiring pick up
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/13DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07DANIEL LOEB : Activist investor Dan Loeb urges Disney to end dividend to fund streaming content
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Carl Icahn Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Trevor Milton Aditya Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Frédéric Oudéa Sundar Pichai Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group