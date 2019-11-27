Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Michael Sen

Age : 50
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Michael Sen is on the board of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA and Chairman-Supervisory Board for

Future Siemens Energy CEO Sen steps down as chair of Siemens Healthineers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 04:31am EST

Michael Sen is stepping down as the chairman of Siemens Healthineers so that he can focus on his future as the chief of Siemens' energy businesses, the German healthcare technology company said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Siemens makes plans to split off its energy units from its core industrial business, which includes its digital, mobility and healthcare arms.

Sen, currently the co-CEO of Siemens' gas and power operating division, is slated to become the CEO of the newly formed Siemens Energy, which is scheduled to list publicly in September 2020.

"I am now putting all my strength into the upcoming spin-off and the successful future of that exciting company," Sen said.

Replacing Sen as chair of Healthineers is Ralf Thomas, who has been Siemens' chief financial officer since 2013 and a member of Healthineers' supervisory board. Siemens owns 85% of Healthineers after the division went public last year.

The move is effective Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORE CORPORATION -0.98% 1413 End-of-day quote.26.39%
HEALTHCARE CO., LTD. 0.54% 18.67 End-of-day quote.14.90%
SIEMENS AG -0.02% 117.68 Delayed Quote.20.87%
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS -0.98% 43.93 Delayed Quote.21.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Michael Sen
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
RE
11/23ELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
11/26BERNARD ARNAULT : How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
11/26ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
11/26TOM BARRACK : Activist investor seeks to oust Trump friend Barrack from CEO job at Colony Capital
RE
12:23aELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Steve Wynn Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group