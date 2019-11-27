Future Siemens Energy CEO Sen steps down as chair of Siemens Healthineers

The move comes as Siemens makes plans to split off its energy units from its core industrial business, which includes its digital, mobility and healthcare arms.

Sen, currently the co-CEO of Siemens' gas and power operating division, is slated to become the CEO of the newly formed Siemens Energy, which is scheduled to list publicly in September 2020.

"I am now putting all my strength into the upcoming spin-off and the successful future of that exciting company," Sen said.

Replacing Sen as chair of Healthineers is Ralf Thomas, who has been Siemens' chief financial officer since 2013 and a member of Healthineers' supervisory board. Siemens owns 85% of Healthineers after the division went public last year.

The move is effective Nov. 30.

(Reporting by Tom Sims, editing by Louise Heavens)