Kraft Heinz Plans to Name CEO Miguel Patricio as Chair

The Kraft Heinz Co. on Friday said its board plans to appoint Miguel Patricio, the company's chief executive, as chair.

The appointment is subject to Mr. Patricio's re-election at the company's annual meeting, Kraft Heinz said.

Mr. Patricio will succeed Alexandre Behring, who plans to retire following the end of his term at the annual meeting, the company said.

Mr. Patricio has been CEO of the company since 2019 and a board member since 2021, Kraft Heinz said.

Also on Friday, the company said the board nominated James Park of Fitbit at Google to stand for election at the annual meeting.

