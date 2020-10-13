Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mike Corbat

Age : 58
Public asset : 32,914,430 USD
Linked companies : Citigroup Inc.
Biography : Michael Louis Corbat is a businessperson who has been the head of 11 different companies and holds t

Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 03:02pm EDT
Customers use ATMs at Citibank branch in New York City

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc's outgoing chief executive came under fire on Tuesday for mistakes that have led to regulatory penalties during a conference call to discuss quarterly results, with analysts questioning his pay and why he is not leaving immediately.

In unusually direct exchanges, analysts pressed Chief Executive Mike Corbat to explain what management is doing to fix technical and operational problems that have plagued Citigroup for years and led the bank to erroneously send $900 million of its own funds to Revlon creditors in August.

That blunder led to costly litigation between Citigroup and the recipients, as well as regulatory consent orders, a $400-million penalty and lots of embarrassment. Last month, Citigroup announced that Corbat would retire earlier than expected, to be replaced in February by Jane Fraser.

Several analysts asked why Corbat did not make more progress in overhauling creaky technology or generating better returns for shareholders during his tenure. They also criticized what they described as a lack of accountability, noting that executive compensation should be better tied to risk management and shareholder returns.

"Where is the sense of urgency?" Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo asked Corbat. "Why not step aside now?"

Corbat described steps Citigroup is taking to repair issues identified by the Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, and defended the progress Citigroup has made since he took charge.

When asked how much the overhaul might ultimately cost, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said it would be "hard to pinpoint a number" beyond the $1 billion Citigroup is spending this year.

Citigroup shares fell 5% to $43.58 in afternoon trading.

Earlier in the day, Citigroup detailed a 34% decline in third-quarter profit as the coronavirus recession hurt its consumer bank.

Its net income of $3.2 billion, or $1.40 per share, still topped analyst expectations of 93 cents per share. But the results were weaker than crosstown rival JPMorgan Chase & Co, whose quarterly profit rose, and Citigroup's management offered a bleaker outlook.

"We are expecting a somewhat more muted and slower recovery in both unemployment and GDP through 2022," Mason said.

Citigroup added about $314 million to credit loss reserves in the quarter, compared to the $15 billion it had set aside in the first half of the year.

Revenue in North American branded cards, the growth engine for Citi's consumer bank going into the year, fell 12% as its credit card customers closed accounts and spent less.

The bank, one of the largest credit card issuers globally, said end-of-period open accounts across its portfolio dropped by 4%, or more than 5 million, and purchase sales slid 10%.

Citi's trading business was a bright spot, with a 16% jump in revenue helping to offset consumer weakness.

REGULATORY FALLOUT

Fraser, who was not on the call, has said that overhauling risk management and internal controls will be her priority. Analysts will probably get a chance to engage with her on the next quarterly call, Corbat said. Regulators have barred Citigroup from making significant acquisitions until its operational issues are fixed. Similar problems caused Citigroup to fail or barely pass its annual stress tests in prior years.

Shareholders are concerned that the consent orders and $400 million fine are only the beginning of regulatory fallout for Citigroup, said Bank of America analyst Erica Najarian. She likened the situation to scandal-plagued Wells Fargo & Co, which has faced a long series of fines, lawsuits and regulatory penalties since its phony-accounts scandal began unraveling in 2016.

Corbat said the two situations were not comparable because, unlike Wells Fargo, Citigroup did not dupe customers or seek to profit from the Revlon error. Instead, it lost money.

"No fraud, no customer harm, no benefit around that," he said.

(Reporting by Imani Moise in New York and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Writing by Anirban Sen; Editing by Patrick Graham, Sriraj Kalluvila and Nick Zieminski)

By Imani Moise and Niket Nishant


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REVLON, INC. -7.97% 6.12 Delayed Quote.-68.95%
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY -3.25% 24.835 Delayed Quote.-52.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Mike Corbat
 
03:02pMIKE CORBAT : Citigroup's Corbat faces tense analyst questions as he approaches exit
RE
12:00pDAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
06:47aMICHAEL SEN : Fresenius Extends CEO's Contract for Five Years
DJ
06:02aHONG LI : Malaysia's Top Glove hires banks for potential $1 billion HK listing - sources
RE
10/12LEON BLACK : Apollo CEO Black says he regrets ties to Epstein, denies any wrongdoing
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/11RUPERT MURDOCH : Australian ex-PM Rudd calls for inquiry into Murdoch media dominance
RE
10/09DANIEL OCH : Billionaire U.S. investor Dan Och seeks $750 million for SPAC
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/08BARBARA LAVERNOS : L'Oreal Names Barbara Lavernos as President of Research, Innovation and Technologies
DJ
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
10/08ROBERT WALTERS : Robert Walters restores dividend, sees signs of hiring pick up
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
10/07DANIEL LOEB : Activist investor Dan Loeb urges Disney to end dividend to fund streaming content
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
10/07ELON MUSK : Musk says Tesla to use new batteries, tech at Berlin factory; flags production risk
RE
10/08CARL ICAHN : Icahn sees energy sector rebound but urges patience
RE
10/11RICHARD BRANSON : Wsj
RE
10/08LEONARDO DEL VECCHIO : Del Vecchio ready to back 'ambitious' Mediobanca plans
RE
12:00pDAVID HENRY : JPMorgan executives offer slightly brighter view on pandemic recession
RE
10/08JAMES PACKER : Australia casino boss Packer flags Crown selldown after "painful" claims
RE
10/07DANIEL LOEB : Activist investor Dan Loeb urges Disney to end dividend to fund streaming content
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Nicandro Durante Larry Ellison Jean-paul Faugère Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Barbara Lavernos Jack Ma Catherine Macgregor Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary James Packer Patrick Pouyanné Pedro Pullen Parente Alexandre Ricard Kasper Rorsted Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Peter Thiel Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group