By Robb M. Stewart



MELBOURNE, Australia--BHP Group Ltd. (BHP.AU) announced Thursday that Mike Henry, the current head of the global resources company's Australian minerals division, will succeed Andrew Mackenzie as chief executive at the start of the new year.

Mr. Mackenzie, who joined BHP in 2008 and has been CEO for more than six years, will retire on Dec. 31, the company said.

