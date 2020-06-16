Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mike Henry

Age : 53
Public asset : 6,597,472 USD
Linked companies : BHP Group PLC - BHP Group
Biography : Mike Henry holds the position of CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director at BHP Group Ltd.

BHP names Lamont as new CFO; Beaven to step down

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/16/2020 | 10:01pm EDT

BHP Group said on Wednesday that David Lamont, a former mining executive who has more recently been at global biotech firm CSL, would take the reins as company's chief financial officer from the start of December.

Lamont, who worked closely with BHP Chief Executive Mike Henry in BHP's coal division in the early 2000s, has been CFO at Australia's second-biggest listed company since January 2016.

He will also join BHP's executive leadership team, Henry said in a statement.

Prior to joining CSL, Lamont was the CFO and an executive director at MMG Ltd, the Australia-listed arm of China's MinMetals, from 2010, over the period it bought for $5.85 billion (£4.6 billion) the giant Las Bambas copper mine in Peru from Glencore-Xstrata.

During his time at MMG, Lamont managed the relationship with China's Minmetals "very well" and better than his successors, said a mining industry source. "He's a good operator; very disciplined, very focused," the source said.

Lamont previously served as CFO for several other multinational public companies across a range of industries, including Australian mid-tier copper miner OZ Minerals, and chemicals maker Incitec Pivot Ltd.

He also held senior roles at BHP between 2001 and 2006, including being CFO of the company's carbon steel materials, thermal coal businesses, overlapping with Henry's time in coal where they knew each other well.

Lamont began his career as an accountant at Deloitte.

Current BHP CFO Peter Beaven will step down on Nov. 30, but will remain in a support role until early 2021 after which he will leave the firm to pursue personal ambitions, BHP said.

Beaven, a South African who joined BHP in 2003, lost the contest for BHP's top job to Mike Henry last year and was expected to leave the firm. He had spent a decade in operational roles in South Africa and Chile, before becoming CFO in October 2014.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Stephen Coates)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP -2.38% 1608.4315 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
BHP GROUP -0.72% 36.02 End-of-day quote.-7.45%
CSL LIMITED 1.11% 287.16 End-of-day quote.4.13%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.50% 447.73 Delayed Quote.-17.57%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) -0.74% 1615.39 Delayed Quote.-9.73%
GLENCORE PLC -0.89% 170.44 Delayed Quote.-26.87%
INCITEC PIVOT LIMITED -0.50% 2.01 End-of-day quote.-36.79%
MMG LIMITED -1.16% 1.71 End-of-day quote.-26.92%
OZ MINERALS LIMITED -0.29% 10.37 End-of-day quote.-1.71%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.17% 143.84 Delayed Quote.-16.47%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news about Mike Henry
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07:39aMARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard says ?1.9 billion in cash missing, faces loan crunch
RE
06/17RAMON ANG : San Miguel Chairman and CEO Cojuangco Dies
DJ
06/15JEFF BEZOS : Amazon says CEO Bezos willing to testify before U.S. Congress
RE
06/16HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Lufthansa shareholder Thiele raps bailout deal, raises stake
RE
06/11MARK ZUCKERBERG : Zuckerberg Lieutenant Returns to Facebook, a Year After Departure
DJ
06/12MARK ZUCKERBERG : Executive Returns To Facebook After A Zuckerberg Rift -- WSJ
DJ
06/15JEFF BEZOS : Nyt
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett David Calhoun Jean-françois Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jamie Dimon Jack Dorsey Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Christian Klein Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Lakshmi Mittal Rupert Murdoch Elon Musk Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Patrick Pouyanné Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Michael Sen Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele Eric Vallat François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group