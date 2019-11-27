Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mike Henry

Age : 52
Public asset : 6,580,562 USD
Linked companies : BHP Group - BHP Group PLC
Biography : Currently, Mike Henry occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer-Elect at BHP Group Ltd. and P

BHP's Henry signals new technology a focus in first speech

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 02:26am EST
BHP Chairman Ken MacKenzie and Mike Henry are seen at a news conference to announce Henry as BHP's new CEO from January 1, 2020, at BHP's Melbourne headquarters

Incoming BHP Group Chief Executive Mike Henry said the world's biggest miner is prioritising new developments in technology to cut costs and improve safety, including collaborations with tech start-ups and researchers.

Henry, who will the reins at BHP from Jan. 1, kept a prior commitment to speak at a mining technology conference in Perth on Wednesday, signaling that the area is likely to be a major focus of his tenure.

"Whether it's automated haulage, robotics, drones, big data or artificial intelligence – we are changing the way we work," he said.

"Technology has helped to make us safer, more predictable and more focused than ever before. However, the potential is so much greater."

BHP began using autonomous trucks to carry iron ore at its Jimblebar operations in 2014 and converted its entire fleet at the mine over the next three years. It said in June that it was considering rolling them out at its other iron ore and coal operations in Australia.

Miners have been spearheading a move into self-driving vehicles and autonomous drill equipment, looking to boost safety and efficiency.

Remotely controlling far flung mines and equipment from cities such as Perth has also allowed them to better compete with other industries to attract staff in roles such as data science.

In a recent collaboration with Woodside Petroleum and Australia's Deakin University, BHP borrowed robotics to fix a valve under pressure at one of its nickel mines that otherwise presented a safety issue, Henry said.

Underlining the rapid development of new technology, he said a BHP team had built an Internet of Things sensor gateway, which collects real time data from sensors on mobile equipment such as trucks and vehicles, and fixed equipment like drills and conveyors.

"A different team then built a tool to exploit the rich data that comes from this gateway, to make maintenance safer and more efficient," Henry said.

The time from concept to prototype was 16 weeks.

"This is the type of agility resource companies will need to be competitive in the future."

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 1.19% 38.35 End-of-day quote.10.72%
GOLD -0.14% 1458.688 Delayed Quote.13.38%
LME NICKEL CASH -1.37% 14370 End-of-day quote.37.64%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -14.29% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
NICKEL MINES LIMITED 0.87% 0.58 End-of-day quote.116.98%
SILVER -0.16% 17.026 Delayed Quote.8.98%
SILVER - CAPE VERDE ESCUDO 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE 0.75% 121.2 Delayed Quote.24.27%
WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD -0.09% 34.25 End-of-day quote.9.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Mike Henry
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
11/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's electric pickup breaks the mould with angular design and armored glass
RE
11/23ELON MUSK : About 150,000 orders thus far for Tesla Cybertruck
RE
11/20TIM COOK : Trump's tweets to Apple CEO Cook on factories, iPhones
RE
11/26BERNARD ARNAULT : How LVMH's whirlwind courtship sealed $16 billion Tiffany deal
RE
11/25ELON MUSK : Musk suggests Tesla has 200,000 orders for Cybertruck
RE
11/26ELON MUSK : Musk to testify in own defense in defamation trial, his lawyer says
RE
12:23aELON MUSK : Musk won't settle 'pedo guy' defamation lawsuit, lawyer says
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Thierry Breton Thomas Buberl Warren Buffett Fulvio Conti Tim Cook Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey John Elkann Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Guido Kerkhoff John Legere Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Martina Merz Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Xavier Niel Alexander Novak Michael O'leary Mark Parker Philippe Petitcolin Alexandre Ricard Urs Rohner Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Mark Smucker Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Friede Springer Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Peter Thiel Steve Wynn Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group