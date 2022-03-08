Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mike Henry

Age : 55
Public asset : 10,623,941 USD
Linked companies : BHP Group Limited - BHP Group PLC
Biography : Mike Henry holds the position of CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director at BHP Group Ltd. and Chie

Inflation, volatility from Ukraine war to have impact, BHP's Henry says

03/08/2022 | 12:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker from BHP Billiton's Escondida, the world's biggest copper mine, is pictured inside a copper cathodes plant in Antofagasta

(Reuters) - Volatile commodity prices are having a "dramatic" impact on businesses, BHP Group Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said on Tuesday, flagging inflationary concerns following Russia's war on Ukraine.

Prices of oil, metal and other commodities have soared as fighting in Ukraine has intensified, adding to concerns that the rising prices will contribute to higher inflation rates, which are already at the highest in decades.

"There's a huge amount of uncertainty," Henry said in an interview at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney, talking about the impact of the Ukraine war.

"What we can say is in BHP's business it's had a dramatic impact in terms of commodity prices," he said, noting the exponential rise in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices.

"We have seen hundreds of percentage increases of prices on a range of commodities. That is going to have a spillover economic effect on inflation, potentially on global growth."

The company is forecasting 0.5% lower global growth than previously anticipated, he said.

Demand-led inflation, however, will be good for BHP as it will drive a greater demand for resources and thereby push prices, he said.

Russia's invasion, which has resulted in more than 1.7 million Ukrainians fleeing abroad, triggered sweeping sanctions by the United States and Europe that aim to isolate Russia to a degree never before experienced by such a large economy.

As a result, oil prices have risen to more than $139 a barrel, its highest since 2008, nickel prices have climbed to a record, and other commodities have surged as industrial buyers and traders scramble amid supply disruptions.

Henry said supply and demand side shocks are going to be around for a while. Markets were already volatile heading into the Ukraine war because of supply side constraints from the COVID-19 disruptions. But supply side shocks have now exacerbated, he added.

"The key is how companies position themselves to be able to contain inflation and ensure costs don't run away from us," he said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.30% 126.06 Delayed Quote.67.11%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -1.30% 223.9161 Delayed Quote.34.48%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -4.84% 123.95 Delayed Quote.62.52%
WTI 0.20% 121.385 Delayed Quote.44.95%
Most Read News
 
03/03CARL ICAHN : U.S. activist investors, Icahn cry foul over proposed stock disclosure rule
RE
03/07CARL ICAHN : Berkshire Hathaway reveals $5 billion Occidental stake as Icahn exits
RE
03/02ERIK NORDSTROM : Nordstrom shares surge 32% as shoppers return to Rack stores
RE
03/06CARL ICAHN : Activist investor Carl Icahn exits Occidental Petroleum after nearly three years -WSJ
RE
03/05JOAQUIM SILVA E LUNA : Brazil government appoints Rodolfo Landim to chair Petrobras board
RE
03/01CHAMATH PALIHAPITIYA : U.S. judge says Palihapitiya must face Clover shareholders' lawsuit
RE
03/07WILLIAM ACKMAN : Ackman's Pershing Square takes new stake in Canadian Pacific
RE
Latest news about Mike Henry
 
12:36aInflation, volatility from Ukraine war to have impact, BHP's Henry says
T2
12:35aMIKE HENRY : Inflation, volatility from Ukraine war to have impact, BHP's Henry says
RE
02/25TRANSCRIPT : DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
02/23TRANSCRIPT : BHP Group Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/17TRANSCRIPT : Home Capital Group Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
CI
02/14TRANSCRIPT : BHP Group Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 15, 2022
CI
02/14BHP 1st Half Net Profit More Than Doubles on Strong Commodity Prices
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 