Republicans speak out against US debt-ceiling deal, in sign of rocky road ahead

WASHINGTON, May 29 (Reuters) -
A handful of hard-right Republican lawmakers said on Monday
they would oppose a
deal
to raise the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, in
a sign that the bipartisan agreement could face a rocky path
through Congress before the U.S. runs out of money next week.
Although expected, the opposition illustrates the
hurdles that Democratic President Joe Biden and top
congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy will have to overcome to
see the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and
Democratic-controlled Senate pass the package.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a candidate for the
Republican 2024 presidential nomination, said the deal does not
do enough to change the fiscal trajectory. "After this deal, our
country will still be careening toward bankruptcy," he said on
Fox News.
Still, backers predicted it would clear Congress before
the United States runs out of money to pay its bills, which the
Treasury Department says will happen on June 5.
"This thing will absolutely pass. There's no question
about that," said Republican Representative Dusty Johnson, who
said he had talked to dozens of fellow lawmakers.
Biden said he had been working the phones, as well. "It
feels good. We'll see when the vote starts," he told reporters.
The 99-page bill would suspend the debt limit through Jan.
1, 2025, allowing lawmakers to set aside the politically risky
issue until after the November 2024 presidential election. It
would also cap some government spending over the next two years.
A crucial first test will come on Tuesday, when the House
Rules Committee takes up the bill, in a necessary first step
before a vote in the full House. Though the panel is normally
closely aligned with House leadership, McCarthy was forced to
include some skeptical conservatives as a price for winning the
speaker's gavel.
One of those conservatives, Representative Chip Roy,
said on Tuesday he did not support the bill.
"It's not a good deal. Some $4 trillion in debt for - at
best - a two-year spending freeze and no serious substantive
policy reforms," Roy wrote on Twitter.
Another panel member, Ralph Norman, has already come out
against the agreement.
McCarthy told reporters on Monday he was not worried
about the package's prospects in the committee.
In the Senate, Republican Mike Lee also came out against
the bill, which could point to a difficult vote there, where any
member has the power to delay action for days. Democrats control
the Senate by 51-49.
McCarthy has predicted it will draw the support of most of
his fellow Republicans, who control the House 222-213. House
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he expects support from
his side of the aisle -- though many on his party's left may
vote "no" as well.
Representative Raul Grijalva, a progressive Democrat, wrote
on Twitter that the bill's changes to environmental rules were
"disturbing and profoundly disappointing."
Grijalva was referring to an element of the bill that
would speed up the permitting process for some energy projects.
The bill would also claw back unused COVID-19 funds, and stiffen
work requirements for food aid programs for poor Americans.
It would shift some funding away from the tax-collecting
Internal Revenue Service, though White House officials say that
should not undercut enforcement in the near term.
Initial reaction has been positive from financial markets,
which would be thrown into chaos if the United States was unable
to make payments on its securities, which form the bedrock of
the global financial system.
But some investors are wary that the spending cuts secured
by McCarthy could weigh on U.S. growth. Investors are also
bracing for potential volatility in the U.S. bond market.
Republicans have argued that steep spending cuts are
necessary to curb the growth of the national debt, which at
$31.4 trillion is roughly equal to the annual output of the
economy.
Interest payments on that debt are projected to eat up a
growing share of the budget in the decades to come as an aging
population pushes up health and retirement costs, according to
government forecasts.
The deal would not do anything to rein in those fast-growing
programs. Most of the savings would come by capping spending on
domestic programs like housing, border control, scientific
research and other forms of "discretionary" spending. Military
spending would be allowed to increase over the next two years.
