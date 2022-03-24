Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mikhail Fridman

Age : 57
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Founder of Alfa Group, Genesis Philanthropy Group, Alfa-Foto Cooperative and LetterOne Holdings SA,

Pamplona to liquidate funds linked to Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne

03/24/2022 | 02:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets representatives of Keren Hayesod in Moscow

LONDON (Reuters) - Buyout firm Pamplona Capital Management said on Thursday it would liquidate every fund where Mikhail Fridman's investment group LetterOne had any interest as it seeks to sever ties with the sanctioned Russian tycoon.

LetterOne is one of Pamplona's limited partners (LP) and was set up almost a decade ago by Fridman and Petr Aven.

The pair stepped down from LetterOne in early March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but Pamplona decided to part ways with the firm to safeguard its portfolio companies from the fallout of the war.

The buyout firm, which has offices in London and New York, said it would wind down three funds linked to LetterOne, adding the decision had been approved by its board and would be effective on March 25.

"Such a process is irrevocable and will be conducted in accordance with all legal and regulatory mandates as required," Pamplona said in a statement.

It added that the wind down could be executed via the sale of LP interests to third parties as well as through the sale of direct investments.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Catherine Evans and Matthew Lewis)

By Pamela Barbaglia


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
TYCOON GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED -3.82% 1.26 Delayed Quote.-5.97%
Most Read News
 
03/21WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett ends drought with Berkshire's $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase
RE
03/22ELON MUSK : Dancing Musk hands drivers first Teslas from new German gigafactory
RE
03/21WARREN BUFFETT : Factbox-Warren Buffett's dealmaking spree over the years
RE
03/21Scandal-hit Credit Suisse shakes up board with Schwan exit
RE
05:48aBILL GATES : Mining firm backed by Bezos and Gates to begin Greenland drilling
RE
03/23ALEXANDER NOVAK : Sanctions on Russian oil and gas will hammer global market, Novak says
RE
03/23ELON MUSK : Stocks to Rise After Wall -2-
DJ
Latest news about Mikhail Fridman
 
02:29pMIKHAIL FRIDMAN : Pamplona to liquidate funds linked to Mikhail Fridman's LetterOne
RE
11:59aFreeze and seize? EU struggles to target oligarchs' assets
RE
06:50aUK sanctions Alfa, Gazprombank and Lavrov's step daughter
RE
05:16aUK sanctions Alfa, Gazprombank and Lavrov's step daughter
RE
03/18Exclusive-Veon employees in bomb shelters keep Ukraine's biggest mobile network up -CEO
RE
03/16Exor increases stake in telecom operator Veon to more than 5%
RE
03/15Two shareholders resign at top private Russian lender Alfa-Bank
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 