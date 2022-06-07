Log in
Min Huang

Age : 48
Public asset : 790,044,332 USD
Biography : Min Huang occupies the position of Chairman & General Manager for Jiangsu Goodwe Power Supply Techno

Credit Suisse appoints Huang as head of APAC asset management

06/07/2022 | 06:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen Zurich

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Credit Suisse has appointed Min Huang to lead its asset management business in the Asia Pacific, an internal memo reviewed by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

The appointment comes seven months after Huang was named the bank's interim head for APAC asset management in November.

Huang, who joined the Swiss bank in 2006 and held various leadership roles in investment bank and asset management functions. Since 2014 she has served as the Swiss bank's head of asset management for China tasked with developing the bank's China onshore presence.

Huang will continue to report to Ulrich Körner, CEO of Credit Suisse Asset Management, and be a member of both the asset management and APAC management committees, according to the memo.

(Reporting by Selena Li; editing by Jason Neely)

By Selena Li


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 0.94% 6.66 Delayed Quote.-25.63%
