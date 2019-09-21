Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Min Zhang

Age : 46
Country of residence : Unknown
Biography : Currently, Min Zhang occupies the position of Chief Executive Officer at Huazhu Group Ltd.

China traders cut back Iran iron ore purchases ahead of tariff hike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2019 | 07:09am EDT
Workers are seen on the top of an iron ore pile as a machine works on blending the iron ore, at Dalian Port

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has taken fewer shipments of iron ore from Iran over August and September, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, as additional export tariffs due to be imposed by Tehran have dampened risk appetites in the world's biggest steelmaker.

Iran's deputy minister of industries said earlier this month that exports of all steelmaking raw materials will be slapped with a 25% tariff to meet demand in domestic steel industry, according to Iranian state-backed media Press TV on Sept. 9.

The tariffs, which will cover various products from Iran's iron mills, including iron ore and concentrates, will come into effect from Sept. 23, the Press TV report said.

Iran shipped 319,920 tonnes of iron ore to China in August, down 37.8% from July and 23.4% lower than a year earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on vessel-tracking and port data compiled by Refinitiv.

In September so far, China has taken 129,534 tonnes of iron ore from Iran, according to the same calculations and data.

"Not many traders buy iron ore from Iran because of the U.S. sanctions," said Zhao Yu, an analyst with Huatai Futures, adding that the freight charges are also high.

Two Chinese traders told Reuters they could only use cash and telegraphic transfer as payment methods, as it was "too sensitive" to go through banks for transactions with Iran.

"The main advantage of Iran ore is it's low cost," said a trader who buys 2 million to 3 million tonnes of iron ore from Iran a year.

"If (Iran's) prices go up (from the tariffs), they can be totally replaced by other mainstream ores," he said when asked why China did not buy more before the tariffs go into effect.

Also, the tariffs were announced on a short notice, he said.

"There's not enough time to buy, load and clear customs."

The trader said his company was considering substituting iron ore from Africa or Southeast Asia for Iranian ore.

Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and customs department did not respond to requests for comment.

Iran shipped a total of 17 million tonnes of iron ore to overseas markets in the fiscal year ended March 20, 2019, according to data from the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization.

China, the world's biggest iron ore market, consumes about 90% of Iran's exports of the material. China bought 14.7 million tonnes of iron ore from Iran in 2018, accounting for 1.4% of its total imports.

"Applying such export tariffs from this month is too early," said Keyvan Jafari Tehrani, an independent analyst of the iron and steel industry.

"I doubt whether the quantities (Iran) used to sell to China can be absorbed totally by the local market at the beginning."

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh in Beijing; Additional reporting by Parisa Hafezi in Teheran; Editing by Tom Hogue)

By Min Zhang and Shivani Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 1.16% 1517.063 Delayed Quote.16.96%
SILVER 0.90% 17.96 Delayed Quote.15.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Min Zhang
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/19MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary wins bonus approval as pilots face axe
RE
09/18WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett Protege to Leave Berkshire, Start Own Firm--Update
DJ
09/18MICHAEL SEN : Siemens Names Deputy CEO, Proposes Future Energy Business's Boss
DJ
09/18DAVID HENRY : U.S. bankers seize on repo-market stress to push for softer liquidity rules
RE
09/19NELSON PELTZ : Activist investor Peltz says GE CEO Culp is doing a good job
RE
09/19MARK ZUCKERBERG : Facebook CEO Zuckerberg meets Trump, seeks to mend fences in Washington
RE
09/19ALEXANDER NOVAK : Russia's Novak speaks to Saudi minister, says no change to oil deal
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Jean-paul Agon Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Martin Bouygues Olivier Brandicourt Richard Branson Warren Buffett Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Michael Dell Herbert Diess Jack Dorsey Patrick Drahi Sergio Ermotti Carlos Ghosn Philip Green David Henry Mark Hurd Carl Icahn Robert Iger Li Ka-shing Richard Li Daniel Loeb Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Beth Mooney Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Michael O'leary Ferdinand Piëch Wolfgang Porsche Sumner Redstone Stéphane Richard Wilbur Ross Hiroto Saikawa Ann Sarnoff Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Rupert Stadler Bernard Tapie Carlos Tavares François Villeroy De Galhau Leslie Wexner Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group