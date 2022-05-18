Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Min Zhang

Age : 42
Public asset : 518,487,178 USD
Biography : Min Zhang founded Cofoe Medical Technology Co., Ltd. Currently, Mr. Zhang is Chairman & President at this company.

China CNGR expands nickel investments in Indonesia to meet EV demand

05/18/2022 | 06:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trucks carry raw nickel near Sorowako

BEIJING/Hong Kong (Reuters) - China's CNGR Advanced Material Co Ltd will invest in three new projects in Indonesia to produce nickel matte, aiming to increase annual capacity by 120,000 tonnes to meet increasing demand for the product used in making electric car batteries.

In a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the battery material maker said on Wednesday that three of its Hong Kong units signed agreements with a Singapore-based Rigqueza International Pte Ltd to jointly invest in the three projects in Weda Bay industrial park.

Each involves investment of $420 million and aims to produce nickel matte with 40,000 tonnes of nickel content per year via four production lines, the filing said.

Nickel matte is an intermediate product that can be processed into battery-grade nickel.

CNGR had already invested in two nickel matte projects with Rigqueza last year in the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, with total annual capacity of 60,000 tonnes. The company also reached agreement with nickel giant Tsingshan Holding Group, which will supply it with 40,000 tonnes of the product.

"Both parties are continuously optimistic about the nickel matte industry," CNGR said in the statement, adding that the investments are expected to further secure company's resources and lower the costs of producing battery materials.

Registered in Singapore, Rigqueza will own a 30% stake in each of the three new projects, CNGR said.

The Chinese company did not disclose more information about its partner, but said Rigqueza's main responsibilities included coordination with the Indonesian government, helping to secure local approvals and financing.

CNGR could not be contacted for further comment.

Nickel prices on the London Metal Exchange doubled to a record level of over $100,000 a tonne within an hour in March as Russia-Ukraine conflict fanned an already rallying market. They eased to around $26,365 per tonne on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Meg Shen in Hong Kong; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Min Zhang and Meg Shen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CNGR ADVANCED MATERIAL CO.,LTD. 3.97% 104.32 End-of-day quote.-31.15%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.85% 5594.11 Real-time Quote.-12.51%
SECURE, INC. 16.13% 1080 Delayed Quote.-60.68%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.08% 2031.27 Real-time Quote.-23.34%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.54% 64.6 Delayed Quote.-14.76%
Most Read News
 
05/11CATHIE WOOD : Tumble in Coinbase pushes Wood's ARK fund closer to pandemic low
RE
05/12MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Vision Fund posts $26 billion loss; Son pledges defence
RE
05/14ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
RE
05/11ELON MUSK : Musk's delay in disclosing Twitter stake triggers SEC probe - WSJ
RE
05/17JPMorgan shareholders vote disapproval of CEO Dimon's special payout
RE
05/17ELON MUSK : Prominent hedge funds invested in Twitter before Musk unveiled plans
RE
05/12ELON MUSK : Twitter CEO says two leaders to depart, hiring paused amid Musk takeover
RE
Latest news about Min Zhang
 
06:53aMIN ZHANG : China CNGR expands nickel investments in Indonesia to meet EV demand
RE
03:50aChina April aluminium imports down nearly 38% y/y on weak demand
RE
05/15China April crude steel output up on month as COVID curbs ease
RE
05/15China April crude steel output up 5.1% from prior month
RE
05/13Shanghai steel rebar, HRC futures range-bound on lean downstream demand
RE
05/12Shanghai steel rebar, HRC futures range-bound on lean downstream demand
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 