BASF to Propose Liming Chen as Supervisory Board Member at AGM

By Giulia Petroni



BASF SE said Wednesday that it would propose the appointment of Liming Chen, chairman of the IBM Greater China Group, as a member of the supervisory board at the next annual general meeting.

The German chemical company said the election of Mr. Chen would be proposed at the AGM on April 29, 2021 for the remaining term of office of the supervisory board until the end of the annual general meeting in 2024.

The appointment comes after Alexander C. Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies Inc., resigned from the board in July for professional reasons.

