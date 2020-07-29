Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Miuccia Prada

Age : 70
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Prada S.p.A.
Biography : Currently, Miuccia Prada Bianchi holds the position of Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Direct

Prada flags recovery in Asia after virus hits first half sales

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/29/2020 | 08:14am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Zurich

Italian fashion group Prada said on Wednesday sales had recovered sharply in Asia since June after the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic triggered a 40% decline for comparable revenues globally in the first half of the year.

The revenue fall to 938 million euros (849.59 million pounds) at constant exchange rates in the six months to June was steeper than a 35% decrease forecast by analysts, according to Smart Estimates provided by Refinitiv.

The Milan-based, Hong Kong-listed luxury group posted a net operating loss of 196 million euros, hit by store closures and a near-absence of tourism due to the COVID-19 crisis.

That was also larger than analyst estimates for a loss of 130 million euros. Company executives said the group could break even by the end of 2020 if the recent sales rebound is confirmed.

Prada said it had seen retail sales growth of almost 60% in mainland China in June and 66% in July, and encouraging signs in other markets as movement restrictions eased - though the trend in Europe remained "double-digit negative" due to the lack of tourists.

E-commerce sales surged 300% in June and July.

In a statement, Chief Executive Patrizio Bertelli said the group was confident that overall sales would return to growth in the second half of the year.

Prada said it had cut costs during the crisis, including by renegotiating rents and cancelling or postponing marketing initiatives.

It said the quick reopening of its productions sites, mostly based in Italy, and the direct control over its supply chain had allowed it to supply stores with new seasonal clothing in time and to manage its stock effectively, without excess inventory.

The global health emergency, which first hit the key Chinese market before spreading to Europe and the United States, interrupted two years of sales recovery at Prada, the result of a revamp plan focused on boosting e-commerce and sticking to full-price sales, while reducing the wholesale channel.

The Milan-based group in February appointed Belgian designer Raf Simons as co-creative director alongside Miuccia Prada, in a move which many industry observers see as paving the way for a possible succession.

(Editing by Mark Potter)

By Claudia Cristoferi and Silvia Aloisi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PRADA S.P.A. 0.89% 28.3 End-of-day quote.-12.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Miuccia Prada
 
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
07/24MARKUS BRAUN : Wirecard Probe Eyes Rogue Bankers -- WSJ
DJ
07/22ELON MUSK : Tesla's profit sets up S&P 500 entry, while Musk pushes for growth
RE
01:38aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk says open to supplying batteries to other automakers
RE
07/23JEFF BEZOS : Big Tech CEOs ready defenses for U.S. Congress hearing into their growing power
RE
07/27JEFF BEZOS : Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Faces Rare Test in First Testimony Before Congress
DJ
07/24LI KA-SHING : Hong Kong developer CK Asset sells Chengdu development project for $1 billion
RE
06:31aJEFF BEZOS : MacKenzie Scott donates $1.7 bln since Bezos split
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Jeff Bezos Vincent Bolloré Richard Branson Markus Braun Thierry Breton Warren Buffett Tim Cook Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Markus Duesmann Guillaume Faury Bill Gates Stelios Haji-ioannou Peter Harf David Henry Paul Hudson Carl Icahn Dara Khosrowshahi Peter King Arnaud Lagardère Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Jan Marsalek Aditya Mittal James Murdoch Elon Musk Michael O'leary Wolfgang Porsche Henri Poupart-lafarge Norbert Reithofer Stéphane Richard Jean-dominique Senard Christian Sewing David Simon Erich Sixt Masayoshi Son Carsten Spohr Carlos Tavares Tidjane Thiam Heinz Hermann Thiele François Villeroy De Galhau Theodor Weimer Martin Zielke Oliver Zipse Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group