Miuccia Prada

Age : 70
Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : Prada S.p.A.
Miuccia Prada Bianchi holds the position of Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Direct

Prada to Ban Fur From 2020

05/22/2019 | 10:34am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Italy's Prada SpA said Wednesday that its products will be fur-free starting in 2020, with the company bowing to pressure from animal-rights campaigners to join a growing number of luxury-fashion brands that have pledged to go fur-free.

The company, which owns the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's and Car Shoe labels, said it will stop using animal fur starting with its 2020 spring-summer women's collection. Prada previously sold mink, fox and rabbit fur.

"Our fur-free policy--reached following a positive dialogue with the Fur Free Alliance, in particular with LAV and the Humane Society of the United States--is an extension of that engagement," said Prada Chief Executive Miuccia Prada Bianchi in a joint press release with animal-protection non-profit Humane Society International.

The Fur Free Alliance is a coalition of over 50 animal protection organizations from different countries.

Last September, Humane Society International launched a global campaign calling on Prada to adopt a fur-free policy. This was after Prada said in April 2018 that it would no longer prominently highlight exotic-skin and fur products after the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, staged a protest at its annual shareholder meeting.

Prada's move to ban fur follows in the footsteps of prominent fashion names including Burberry Group, Kering's Gucci label, Capri Holdings, Hugo Boss and privately-owned Chanel SA--all of which have pledged to go fur-free. Luxury-goods e-commerce websites Farfetch and Yoox-Net-A-Porter, which is owned by Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (CFR.EB), have also pledged to go fur-free, according to the press release.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP 0.25% 1829.5 Delayed Quote.5.16%
CAPRI HOLDINGS LTD -2.17% 39.74 Delayed Quote.7.12%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT 0.54% 74.72 Delayed Quote.17.97%
FARFETCH LTD 0.86% 22.2 Delayed Quote.24.28%
HUGO BOSS 1.05% 55.56 Delayed Quote.1.97%
KERING -0.31% 508.5 Real-time Quote.23.93%
PRADA S.P.A. -4.72% 22.2 End-of-day quote.-13.28%
PRADA SPA 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
