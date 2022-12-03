Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Accueil
  4. All News

Business Leaders
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography 

Mohammad Ali

Country of residence : Unknown
Linked companies : LHC Group, Inc.
Biography : Mohammad Ali is Chief Information Officer at LHC Group, Inc.

Ambush claimed by Pakistani Taliban kills three police officers in northern Pakistan

12/03/2022 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PESHAWAR (Reuters) - The Pakistani Taliban on Saturday claimed responsibility for a gun ambush that killed three police officers in northern Pakistan, the second attack claimed by the group just days after it announced an end to a ceasefire with the government.

Police carrying out a patrol in Nowshera, a district of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province which borders Afghanistan, came under fire on Saturday evening, a regional police deputy inspector, Mohammad Ali Gandapur, told Reuters.

He said three police officers were killed on the spot and the identity of the attackers was unknown.

The militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

On Monday the TTP announced an end to a months-long ceasefire, claiming a suicide attack in the southern Pakistani city of Quetta two days later, which killed four people and wounded more than 30.

The TTP wants to overthrow Pakistan's government to replace it with a governance system that subscribes to their own harsh interpretation of Islamic laws.

The Afghan Taliban have been facilitating peace talks between local militants and the government since late last year.

The Pakistan army has conducted several operations against the militants in their strongholds in lawless districts along Afghan border in recent months.

(Reporting by Jibran Ahmad in Peshawar; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield in Kabul; Editing by Ros Russell)

By Jibran Ahmad


© Reuters 2022
Most Read News
 
12/01Salesforce shares tumble after surprise exit of co-CEO Taylor
RE
11/30Meta's Zuckerberg says some of Elon Musk's Twitter content approach 'might work'
RE
11/30Juventus has no requirement of additional capital, says Exor's Elkann
RE
11/30Interpol confirms red notice for Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos
RE
11/29Ryanair's O'Leary says industry most optimistic in 25 years
RE
11/28Leon Black accused in lawsuit of raping woman in Jeffrey Epstein's mansion
RE
11/27Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of "everything app"
RE
Latest news about Mohammad Ali
 
12:50pAmbush claimed by Pakistani Taliban kills three police officers in northern Pakistan
RE
11/14Rainbow Foundations Limited Appoints Kkapadath Bilal Mohammad Ali as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
CI
10/11Iranian journalist who broke news on Mahsa Amini pays heavy price
RE
05/16Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation
RE
05/16Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM tells crisis-hit nation
RE
04/09Factbox-No Pakistani prime minister has completed a full tenure
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 