--Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani is in early-stage talks to sell his money-losing news media assets to Bennett Coleman & Co., also known as the Times Group, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources.

--According to Bloomberg, the potential deal could be for some or all of Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd., a subsidiary of Mr. Ambani's oil-to-petrochemicals conglomerate, Reliance Industries Ltd.

