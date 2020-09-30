Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Accueil  >  All News

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
HomeAll NewsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Mukesh Ambani

Birthday : 04/19/1957
Place of birth : Aden - Yemen
Biography : Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani is a businessperson who has been at the head of 8 different companies and pr

General Atlantic to invest $498.31 million in Reliance's retail arm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 01:16am EDT
The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar

India's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Wednesday private equity firm General Atlantic will invest 36.75 billion rupees ($498.31 million) for a 0.84% stake in its retail arm, sending shares of the country's most valuable company up as much as 1%.

The deal underscores growing investor interest in the Mukesh Ambani-led company's expansion plans as it diversifies from its mainstay oil-and-gas business. Reliance is being seen as a formidable rival to Amazon.com Inc and Walmart Inc's Flipkart as they battle for market dominance in India.

Wednesday's investment gives Reliance Retail a pre-money valuation of 4.29 trillion rupees ($58.17 billion), the company said.

Reliance, which in May launched an online grocery service, also operates around 12,000 brick and mortar stores.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani said Reliance would leverage General Atlantic's "extensive expertise at the intersection of technology and consumer businesses" to expand its new commerce venture, tying neighbourhood stores for online deliveries of groceries, apparel and electronics.

With the latest investment from General Atlantic -- which has also invested in Airbnb, Slack and Uber -- Reliance has now raised around $2.3 billion for its retail arm.

General Atlantic is also an investor in Reliance's digital business Jio platforms, and sources told Reuters this week Abu Dhabi state fund Mubadala Investment Co is i
n advanced talks to invest up to $1 billion in the company's retail unit. (https://reut.rs/3kWQmfu)

In India, competition for market share has prompted e-commerce players to look for new partnerships. Financial daily Mint reported on Tuesday U.S. retailer Walmart was in talks to invest up to $25 billion in Tata Group's planned "super-app", which will tie in all of the conglomerate's consumer businesses.

Reliance Industries' shares rose as much as 1% to 2,267 rupees as of 0413 GMT.

($1 = 73.7500 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Philip George in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.92% 3144.88 Delayed Quote.70.19%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP - Q.P.S.C. 2.30% 0.622 End-of-day quote.10.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.91% 41.24 Delayed Quote.-36.65%
PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG 0.00% 51 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.36% 2254.05 Delayed Quote.49.69%
SLACK TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.37% 26.97 Delayed Quote.19.97%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. -0.37% 35.43 Delayed Quote.19.13%
UNIT CORPORATION -10.00% 0.0405 Delayed Quote.-94.18%
V TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. 0.55% 4600 End-of-day quote.-17.41%
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.04% 19.45 End-of-day quote.20.06%
WALMART INC. -0.08% 137.14 Delayed Quote.15.40%
WTI -0.15% 39.05 Delayed Quote.-33.87%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news about Mukesh Ambani
 
01:16aMUKESH AMBANI : General Atlantic to invest $498.31 million in Reliance's retail arm
RE
09/29TIM COOK : Apple grants CEO Tim Cook first major stock package since 2011
RE
09/29PETER THIEL : Thiel-backed fintech Deposit Solutions launches in United States
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/28ADITYA MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/28NELSON PELTZ : Billionaire investor Peltz steps down as adviser at pot producer Aurora
RE
09/28LAKSHMI MITTAL : Steel Giant ArcelorMittal to Sell U.S. Business to Cleveland-Cliffs--Update
DJ
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-following investment trust to list in London
RE
09/24BERNARD ARNAULT : French billionaire Arnault builds up Lagardere holding
RE
09/24FRIEDE SPRINGER : Axel Springer heiress anoints CEO Doepfner to succeed her at German publisher
RE
09/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Nevada lithium plan faces stark obstacles on path to production
RE
09/24MICHAEL O'LEARY : Ryanair's O'Leary
RE
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Most Read News
 
09/28ELON MUSK : Musk plans IPO for SpaceX's Starlink business
RE
09/24ELON MUSK : Tesla's Nevada lithium plan faces stark obstacles on path to production
RE
09/26DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler's designated chairman Zetsche renounces job
RE
09/27DIETER ZETSCHE : Daimler Investors push for independent chairman as Zetsche bows out
RE
09/24BERNARD ARNAULT : French billionaire Arnault builds up Lagardere holding
RE
09/25WARREN BUFFETT : Buffett-following investment trust to list in London
RE
09/29ROBERT PEUGEOT : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot Reveal Board of New Combined Entity
DJ

Popular Business Leaders
 
William Ackman Bernard Arnault Mary Barra Werner Baumann Sébastien Bazin Jeff Bezos Michael Bloomberg Vincent Bolloré Martin Bouygues Richard Branson Markus Braun Warren Buffett Bertrand Camus Jean-pierre Clamadieu Jean-charles Decaux Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi Markus Duesmann Antoine Frérot Bill Gates Thomas Gottstein David Henry Peter King Jens Bodo Koch Arnaud Lagardère Jack Ma Trevor Milton James Murdoch Elon Musk Satya Nadella Michael O'leary Sundar Pichai Henri Poupart-lafarge Patrick Pouyanné Sumner Redstone Alexandre Ricard David Simon Peter Thiel Heinz Hermann Thiele Gilberto Tomazoni Philippe Varin François Villeroy De Galhau Axel Weber Dieter Zetsche Martin Zielke Mark Zuckerberg Luca De Meo Isabel Dos Santos
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group