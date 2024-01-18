By Ben Glickman

Activist investor Nelson Peltz called for Disney to improve streaming margins as he nominated himself and former Disney finance chief Jay Rasulo to the entertainment giant's board.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management previously announced it would nominate the two directors as part of a proxy battle at Disney.

Disney said Tuesday that it does not endorse the nominations of Peltz and Rasulo as it nominated its own slate of directors.

Trian in a filing Thursday called for streaming margin targets of 15% to 20%, which it described as "Netflix-like." The group also called for "a successful CEO succession" and to align management pay with company performance.

