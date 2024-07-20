July 20 (Reuters) - Philip Jansen, former chief of BT Group, is working on a private equity-backed takeover bid for Rentokil Initial, the Sunday Times reported.

Rentokil declined to comment while Jansen could not be reached on Saturday.

Jansen, who stepped down as BT's chief executive earlier this year, is in talks with private equity firms over a plan that would see him installed as executive chairman of the company, the report said on Saturday.

The British pest-control firm agreed to buy Terminix in 2021, helping it build scale in North America and create a global pest control services giant.

Jansen and his prospective buyers will use Rentokil as a consolidation vehicle to mop up more pest control companies in America, the Sunday Times said.

Rentokil's stock took a big tumble last October after it warned of soft demand in North America, its largest market.

Last month, activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management amassed a significant stake in the company, making the New York-based hedge fund one of the top 10 shareholders in Rentokil. (Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru Editing by Giles Elgood)