July 22 (Reuters) - Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has built a stake in 3M's healthcare spinoff Solventum, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Sneha S K in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
Insiders
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|54.13 USD
|-0.86%
|+12.26%
|9.43B
|105 USD
|+1.01%
|+2.19%
|57.51B
Nelson Peltz (born June 24, 1942) is an American businessman and a founding partner, together with Peter W. May and Edward P. Garden, of Trian Fund Management. L.P., an alternative investment management fund, based in New York.
Early life and education
Peltz was born in 1942 to a Jewish family in Brooklyn, New York, He was enrolled at the undergraduate program at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, where he joined the Fraternity of Phi Gamma Delta, but never completed his degree. Triangle was sold to Pechiney in 1988.
In 1997, through an investment vehicle they controlled, Triarc Cos, Peltz and May acquired Snapple, from Quaker Oats. Snapple, together with other beverage brands was sold to Cadbury Schweppes in 2000. The Snapple turnaround was featured as a Harvard Business School case study.
In 2006 Trian was involved in a proxy contest with Heinz to get five independent directors on the board of Heinz. In the end Trian succeeded in getting two members on the board, including Peltz.
In 2007, Trian bought a 3% share of Cadbury-Schweppes which may have influenced the spin-off of Cadbury Schweppes Americas Beverages from the Cadbury Schweppes confectionery group. In 2007, Trian also bought $1.8 billion in shares of Kraft Foods, roughly a 3% of the total equity of the food maker.Cite news| url = |title= Peltz Has His Slic
Source @ Wikipedia View full profile
|Linked companies
Trian Fund Management LP
Trian Fund Management LP
Investment ManagersFinance
Trian Fund Management LP, dba Trian Partners (Trian), is an independent, SEC-registered investment advisor and hedge fund manager headquartered in New York City. The firm was founded in 2005 by Founding Partners, Nelson Peltz and Peter May. Trian provides discretionary investment advisory services to a variety of domestic and offshore private investment partnerships and other investment vehicles.
|Chief Executive Officer
Trian Partners General Partner LLC
Trian Partners General Partner LLC
Miscellaneous Commercial ServicesCommercial Services
Trian Partners General Partner LLC provides business services related to hedge funding. The company is the general partner of Trian Onshore, Trian Offshore, and Trian Offshore (Non-ERISA). It is located in New York, NY.
|Chief Executive Officer
Latest news about Nelson Peltz
- Stock Market
- Insiders
- Nelson Peltz
- Nelson Peltz's Trian said to build stake in 3M spinoff Solventum, Bloomberg News reports