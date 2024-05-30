May 29, 2024 at 11:15 pm EDT

Proxy Advisor Endorses Pay Package for Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Egan-Jones told Tesla shareholders they should vote yes on CEO Elon Musk's multibillion-dollar pay package.

Post Holdings Reports Bird Flu Among Third-Party Poultry Flocks

Post Holdings said there had been bird-flu outbreaks among two of its third-party contracted egg-laying flocks, as the disease continues to spread among dairy cows.

Grab to Collaborate with OpenAI to Enhance User Experience

Southeast Asian ride-hailing and delivery specialist Grab will collaborate with OpenAI to tap generative artificial intelligence to enhance users' experience.

Meta Takes Down 'Inauthentic' Accounts on Facebook, Instagram Linked to Israeli Firm

The network of accounts likely used generative AI tools to create text for comments left on posts from media publications and public figures, Meta said.

Activist Nelson Peltz Exits His Walt Disney Stake

Peltz's Trian Partners lost a proxy battle for board seats at Disney earlier this year.

HP reduces rate of sales declines while looking ahead to AI PC boom

HP's CEO says artificial-intelligence PCs could make up 10% of shipments in the second half of the fiscal year.

Salesforce's stock tumbles as earnings provide latest dose of software-sector pain

The stock could see its steepest daily decline since 2008 as the company experiences "elongated deal cycles, deal compression and high levels of budget scrutiny."

UnitedHealth sees a 'disturbance' in Medicaid - as insurers' stocks plunge

Major health insurers' stocks dropped sharply Wednesday after UnitedHealth Group executives forecast a "disturbance" in the Medicaid business.

Faraday Future's stock plunges, registering its largest-ever daily decline

Shares of electric-vehicle startup Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. plunged Wednesday, weighed down by the company's full-year results late Tuesday.

Okta lifts its earnings outlook while taking 'prudent' view of customers' budgets

The software company acknowledges some macroeconomic pressures on smaller customers.

