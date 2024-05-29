--Nelson Peltz has sold off his entire Disney stake a few weeks after losing a proxy battle at the company, CNBC reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

--Peltz sold his stock at close to $120 a share, the person said, making about $1 billion on the position.

--In April, Peltz lost a proxy battle at Disney as shareholders re-elected the company's full slate of board nominees.


Full story: https://www.cnbc.com/2024/05/29/nelson-peltz-sells-disney-stake.html


