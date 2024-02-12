By Denny Jacob


--Unilever Chief Executive Hein Schumacher said board member Nelson Peltz is fully behind a recently devised strategy to reinvigorate the company, Reuters reported.

--Schumacher wants Unilever, which owns consumer brands such as Ben & Jerry's ice cream, to chart a "systematic" marketing strategy for its top brands, according to the report.

--Schumacher will also not shy away from streamlining the Anglo-Dutch retailer's 127,000 workforce, the report said.

--Peltz's views were in line with Unilever's growth strategy, says Schumacher, including plans to invest more in its top 30 brands, supporting its innovation pipeline for the next few years and working towards a better operating discipline, according to the report.

