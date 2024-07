(Reuters) - Sweden's SKF, the world's biggest maker of industrial bearings, said on Tuesday its Chief Financial Officer Niclas Rosenlew will leave the company.

Rosenlew will remain in his current position at SKF until January 2025, the company said in a statement, adding that a recruitment process to identify a successor has been initiated.

(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)