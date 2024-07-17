By Kosaku Narioka

HSBC Holdings appointed Group Chief Financial Officer Georges Elhedery as its new group chief executive.

The London-based bank said Wednesday that an announcement in relation to Elhedery's successor as Group CFO would be made in due course.

HSBC said the appointment will be effective from Sept. 2.

The bank said in April that Chief Executive Noel Quinn would retire to devote more time to his personal life and that he would remain in his post until the board designates a successor.

