July 17 (Reuters) - HSBC:

* GEORGES ELHEDERY APPOINTED AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE

* CONFIRMS THAT NOEL QUINN WILL STEP DOWN AS GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE AND AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BOARD WITH EFFECT FROM 2 SEPT

* AN ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO GEORGES' SUCCESSOR AS GROUP CFO WILL BE MADE IN DUE COURSE

* GEORGES ELHEDERY WILL CONTINUE IN ROLE OF GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* NOEL WILL WORK CLOSELY WITH GEORGES TO SUPPORT A SMOOTH AND ORDERLY HANDOVER OF RESPONSIBILITIES