May 31, 2024 at 07:35 am EDT

--HSBC Holdings could soon disclose who will take the helm of the London-listed bank, succeeding Noel Quinn who is retiring, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources close to the selection process.

--The sources told Bloomberg a successor could be announced before the bank's half-year results at the end of July.

--Chief Financial Officer Georges Elhedery and global wealth and personal banking boss Nuno Matos are among the candidates being considered for the role, according to Bloomberg.

--The bank said it is conducting a robust and rigorous process to find its next chief executive and will consider internal and external candidates, Bloomberg reports, citing an HSBC spokesperson.

--HSBC wasn't immediately available for further comment.

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/4s6bb7jz

