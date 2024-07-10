Noubar B. Afeyan, Ph.D. has served as a member of our board of directors since 2013. Previously, Dr. Afeyan served as our President from April 2013 to May 2014 and as the Chairman of our board of directors from April 2013 to December 2014 and from July 2016 to January 2017. In 1999, Dr. Afeyan founded Flagship Pioneering and serves as its Senior Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer. Since August 2010, Dr. Afeyan has served on the board of directors of Moderna, Inc. He currently serves on the boards of numerous privately held companies, and has previously served on the boards of numerous privately and publicly held companies, including Seres Therapeutics, Inc., Evelo Biosciences, Inc., Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. and BG Medicine, Inc. He received a Ph.D. in biochemical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a B.S. in chemical engineering from McGill University. Dr. Afeyan is currently a visiting lecturer of business administration at Harvard Business School. We believe that Dr. Afeyan’s significant experience co-founding, leading and investing in numerous biotechnology companies make him qualified to serve on our board of directors.

Linked companies Flagship Pioneering Flagship Pioneering Investment Managers Finance Flagship Pioneering, Inc. (Flagship Pioneering) is a venture capital firm founded in 1982 by Ed M Kania and Noubar B Afeyan. The firm is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Chief Executive Officer LS Dissolution, Inc. LS Dissolution, Inc. Chemicals: Major Diversified Process Industries LS Dissolution, Inc. engages in the production of petroleum replacement products and industrial chemicals. It offers chemical and fuel products. The company was founded by George M. Church, Christopher Somerville, Noubar B. Afeyan and Jay D. Keasling in 2005 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA. Founder