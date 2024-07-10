Flagship Pioneering, a biotech venture capital firm, has just raised $3.6 billion to fund a new wave of innovation in healthcare and artificial intelligence. Founder Noubar Afeyan explains that artificial intelligence is transforming drug discovery and development by reducing uncertainty and accelerating the selection of drug candidates and the identification of patients for clinical trials.
Afeyan points out that AI enables complex biological systems to be understood and modelled, accelerating the development of new therapies. Flagship plans to create around 25 companies over three years, mainly in the therapeutic field, but also in sustainability, including agriculture and carbon capture.
The funds raised will be used to finance biotech start-ups and to develop ideas in-house. Flagship focuses on technology platforms capable of generating multiple drugs, working closely with large pharmaceutical companies to advance these products.
