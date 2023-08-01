Presently, Nelson J. Chai holds the position of Chief Financial Officer at Uber Technologies, Inc., President & Chief Executive Officer of The Warranty Group, Inc. (Investment Portfolio) and President of Virginia Surety Co., Inc. Mr. Chai is also on the board of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and The College of Arts & Sciences and Director-School of Arts & Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania.
He previously was Co-President at CIT Group, Inc., President-Asia Pacific Region at Bank of America Corp. and Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President for Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. (a subsidiary of Bank of America Corp.), President & Chief Executive Officer of The Warranty Group, Inc., Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at NYSE Group, Inc., Chief Financial Officer of Archipelago Holdings, Inc., Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President at NYSE Euronext and Senior VP-Business Development & Controller at Dade Behring Holdings, Inc.
Mr. Chai received an undergraduate degree from the University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Harvard University.
