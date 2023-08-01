By Colin Kellaher

Ride-sharing and food-delivery giant Uber Technologies is in the market for a new chief financial officer.

The San Francisco company on Tuesday said Nelson Chai, who has served as finance chief since 2018, plans to leave the San Francisco company in early January.

Uber said it has launched a search for a successor to Chai, who helped lead the company's initial public offering in 2019.

