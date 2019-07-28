Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Business Leaders  >  All news

Business Leaders
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
HomeAll newsMost read newsBusiness Leaders Biography

Nelson Peltz

Birthday : 07/24/1942
Place of birth : Brooklyn (New York) - United States
Biography : Mr. Nelson Peltz is an Independent Director at The Madison Square Garden Co., an Independent Directo

Activist Peltz's Trian urges Ferguson to sell UK business - Sky News

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/28/2019 | 05:18pm EDT

(Reuters) - Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management LP has urged Ferguson Plc to sell its UK business, Sky News reported on Sunday, a month after the activist fund built up a 6% stake in the plumbing products distributor.

The move is part of a broader strategic shift at Ferguson sought by the billionaire U.S. investor and includes scrapping its London stock market listing and switching it to a U.S. listing, Sky News said.

Trian acquired a stake worth 736 million pounds in June because it believed the company was an attractive investment trading at a discount to peers in the United States.

Trian said at the time it was in contact with the management of the company, but gave no details on its strategy.

The company's UK operations could be worth around 700 million pounds, Sky News said, citing analysts.

An auction would attract significant interest from private equity firms, if the company's board elected to pursue a sale of the UK arm, Sky News added, citing city sources.

Trian declined to comment while Ferguson did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya and Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington and Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FERGUSON PLC 2.31% 6300 Delayed Quote.22.74%
TRIAN INVESTORS 1 LTD 1.50% 101.5 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news about Nelson Peltz
 
07/28NELSON PELTZ : Activist Peltz's Trian urges Ferguson to sell UK business - Sky News
RE
06/13NELSON PELTZ : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/13NELSON PELTZ : Peltz's Trian picks up 6% stake in Britain's Ferguson
RE
05/20NELSON PELTZ : Legg Mason names Trian's Peltz, Garden to board
RE
2018NELSON PELTZ : Burned Out -- WSJ -3-
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : GE Powered the American Century -- Then It Burned -3-
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : Some Seats Are More Equal Than Others -- WSJ
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : For Activist Investors, Board Power Depends on Where You Sit
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : Peltz steps down from Mondelez board, Trian president to take seat
RE
2018NELSON PELTZ : We'll work with you
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017NELSON PELTZ : P&G appoints Peltz to board despite losing proxy battle
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : P&G continues to review vote tally as Peltz awaits board seat
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : Trian's Peltz claims win in proxy fight, P&G says not yet
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : Thrifty Consumer Habits Puzzle P&G -- WSJ
DJ
1  2  3  4  5  6  7  8  9  10Next
Advertisement
Most Read News
 
07/25VINCENT BOLLORÉ : Vivendi's Universal reports stellar results ahead of possible partial sale
RE
07/26MASAYOSHI SON : SoftBank Group's $108 billion Vision Fund 2 draws in Microsoft, Apple
RE
07/25TIM COOK : Apple pays $1 billion for Intel unit in push for chip independence
RE
07/23CARL ICAHN : Occidental Urges Investors to Reject Icahn Board Effort -- WSJ
DJ
07/26ELON MUSK : Elon Musk's Boring Co raises about $117 million in latest funding round
RE
07/25WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett charity lunch in limbo after crypto promoter issues apology
RE
07/23WARREN BUFFETT : Warren Buffett's charity lunch postponed after cryptocurrency promoter falls ill
RE

Popular Business Leaders
 
Paul Achleitner William Ackman Bernard Arnault Luciano Benetton Jeff Bezos Thierry Bolloré Richard Branson Philippe Brassac Warren Buffett Hubert Burda Tim Cook Benjamin De Rothschild Leonardo Del Vecchio Herbert Diess Patrick Drahi John Edwards John Elkann Pierre Fabre Carlos Ghosn Terry Gou Philip Green Carl Icahn Daniel Loeb Jean-bernard Lévy Jack Ma Ross Mcewan Lakshmi Mittal Dennis Muilenburg Elon Musk Jean-pierre Mustier Jean-charles Naouri Xavier Niel Nelson Peltz Hasso Plattner Wolfgang Porsche Kasper Rorsted Wilbur Ross Eric Schmidt Charles Schwab Jean-dominique Senard Masayoshi Son Friede Springer Bernard Tapie Johannes Teyssen Patrick Thomas François Villeroy De Galhau John Williamson Steve Wynn Dieter Zetsche Mark Zuckerberg
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group