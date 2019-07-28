Activist Peltz's Trian urges Ferguson to sell UK business - Sky News

The move is part of a broader strategic shift at Ferguson sought by the billionaire U.S. investor and includes scrapping its London stock market listing and switching it to a U.S. listing, Sky News said http://bit.ly/2KmrfSP.

Trian had acquired a stake worth 736 million pounds in June because it believed the company was an attractive investment trading at a discount to peers in the United States.

An auction would attract significant interest from private equity firms, if the company's board elected to pursue a sale of the UK arm, Sky News added, citing city sources.

Neither Ferguson nor Trian immediately responded to Reuters' requests for comments.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)