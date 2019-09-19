Log in
Nelson Peltz

Birthday : 07/24/1942
Place of birth : Brooklyn (New York) - United States
Mr. Nelson Peltz is an Independent Director at The Madison Square Garden Co., an Independent Directo

Activist investor Peltz says GE CEO Culp is doing a good job

09/19/2019 | 12:11pm EDT
Lawrence Culp, chairman and CEO of General Electric (GE) is picture in this handout photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Lawrence Culp has held the top job at General Electric for nearly one year and on Thursday one of the industrial conglomerate's biggest shareholders, activist investor Nelson Peltz, gave him a shout-out for being "fantastic."

"Larry Culp is a star," said Peltz who runs $9-billion hedge fund Trian Partners, adding "he knows how to run a business. He is fantastic."

Peltz was speaking at the CNBC Institutional Investor Delivering Alpha conference in New York roughly four weeks after forensic accountant Harry Markopolos issued a report in August alleging that GE is concealing deep financial problems.

Culp said Markopolos’ 175-page report contained factual errors and constituted “market manipulation - pure and simple,” because Markopolos stood to profit from short-selling tied to its release.

Culp, named to the GE board in early 2018, was elevated to CEO that October when the board ousted John Flannery. Peltz said on Thursday that his work on the board gave him a better sense of what was happening at the company so that he was more prepared for the problems awaiting him.

Trian has held a seat on the GE board since 2017.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Latest news about Nelson Peltz
 
12:11pNELSON PELTZ : Activist investor Peltz says GE CEO Culp is doing a good job
RE
07/28NELSON PELTZ : Activist Peltz's Trian urges Ferguson to sell UK business - Sky News
RE
06/13NELSON PELTZ : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/13NELSON PELTZ : Peltz's Trian picks up 6% stake in Britain's Ferguson
RE
05/20NELSON PELTZ : Legg Mason names Trian's Peltz, Garden to board
RE
2018NELSON PELTZ : Burned Out -- WSJ -3-
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : GE Powered the American Century -- Then It Burned -3-
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : Some Seats Are More Equal Than Others -- WSJ
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : For Activist Investors, Board Power Depends on Where You Sit
DJ
2018NELSON PELTZ : Peltz steps down from Mondelez board, Trian president to take seat
RE
2018NELSON PELTZ : We'll work with you
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
2017NELSON PELTZ : P&G appoints Peltz to board despite losing proxy battle
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : P&G continues to review vote tally as Peltz awaits board seat
RE
2017NELSON PELTZ : Trian's Peltz claims win in proxy fight, P&G says not yet
RE

