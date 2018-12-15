Burned Out -- WSJ -3

Opposition from the French government -- blindsided when news of the deal leaked in April -- slowed completing it to a crawl. GE's negotiating team continued to agree to more costly concessions demanded by regulators on both sides of the Atlantic as 2014 bled into 2015.

Under pressure from the U.S. Justice Department, GE agreed it would get rid of an Alstom unit that serviced turbines made by competitors.

Bowing to the Europeans, GE agreed to dump Alstom's still-developing program to build a state-of-the-art gas turbine equivalent to GE's flagship model. That technology was transferred to Italy's Ansaldo, potentially opening the door to more serious competition since the company is 40% owned by the Chinese. And European and Alstom officials stymied GE's attempts to review the company's order book: a black box of immeasurable risk since the French company had been lowballing bids just to keep sales coming in.

By mid-2015, the concessions threatened GE's logic for the acquisition. The company hired litigators at one point, ready to fight regulators, or even to help extricate GE from the deal, if Immelt and his top executives decided it no longer made sense.

A band of skeptics inside GE Power were hopeful the deal would collapse. When advisers determined that the concessions to get the deal approved might have grown costly enough to trigger a provision allowing GE to back out, some in the Power business quietly celebrated, confiding in one another that they assumed management would abandon the deal.

But Immelt and his circle of closest advisers wanted it done. That included Steve Bolze, the man who ran it and hoped someday to run all of General Electric.

THE EXIT

In the early spring of 2015, GE Capital's chief, Keith Sherin, strode into a colleague's office in the division's Norwalk headquarters to share the company's most tightly held secret.

"We're going to de-SIFI," the boss said.

That mystifying bit of regulatory jargon could only mean one thing: They were selling GE Capital. Immelt's reinvention of GE was moving into its next phase.

In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, Capital was deemed such a big player in the banking system that it was designated a "Systemically Important Financial Institution" and forced to accept the more intrusive regulation that Immelt so despised. In the years since, GE Capital had been shrinking slowly, but not fast enough for investors.

To get out from under the Fed's thumb, GE would sell $216 billion worth of financial assets -- real estate, railcars, mortgage holdings and lending operations that served midsize firms and provided venture capital. Added to what it had already spun off, $310 billion worth of Capital's business would be chopped up and spread across the American financial system. That would leave a $100 billion stub that included the plane-leasing unit and some industrial leasing operations meant to boost GE's power and oil-and-gas businesses.

Once complete, less than 10% of GE's total earnings would come from the finance engine that Jack Welch had built.

It struck some within Capital as an overcorrection to both the markets and skeptical regulators at the Fed. Some worried how the company would manage once most of GE Capital was gone.

"What are we going to do about the cash?" the second Capital executive asked after Sherin broke the news.

"We'll work it out," Sherin said, thinking ahead to the thousands of hours and hundreds of people it would take to pull off. Immelt had picked Sherin, who had been the finance chief of the entire company, to run Capital after the financial crisis.

Their idea was to use the proceeds from selling most of Capital to buy back GE shares, offsetting the loss of Capital's earnings.

The company made the plan public on April 10, almost one year after the Alstom deal leaked to the press, and decided to act fast to sell most of the business. Despite a few private misgivings in Norwalk, the plan was widely supported by other GE employees, the board and, more importantly, investors.

Billionaire Nelson Peltz, who runs Trian Fund Management, an activist investment firm feared by executives of struggling companies, called to congratulate Immelt on the pivot right after the announcement.

In response, the GE boss told Peltz: "We'd love to have you in the stock."

CRACKS IN POWER

Things were beginning to come together for Jeff Immelt as 2015 wore on. That summer he sat behind a desk in the auditorium in Crotonville watching Steve Bolze cue up PowerPoint slides as part of the Growth Playbook, a grueling annual examination of GE's eight business leaders.

At the event, GE would hammer out targets for sales and profit, setting the underlying assumptions for the financial estimates it would give investors.

It had been a few months since the plan to sell off GE Capital had been announced, and Bolze, the head of GE Power, was inching toward completion of the Alstom deal.

Already the chief of GE's largest business by sales, Bolze, 52 years old and square-jawed, was in the race to succeed Immelt, and he was about to add a huge new global portfolio of power plants and thousands of workers to his fiefdom.

Moving through the slides, Bolze came to the proposed annual sales growth rate of the power business: 5%.

There was ample reason for skepticism. Power had been struggling to meet targets, and its sales hadn't grown that quickly in years. Global investment in new gas-fired power plants was slowing. Energy efficiency was on the rise. That meant future revenue from the highly profitable service contracts GE had signed was likely to fall, or at least to grow less quickly. Global gross domestic product, a reliable proxy for the power market, was below 4%.

It was a rosy assumption that cried out for interrogation, the very point of the formal review. As the room watched, Immelt gave the desk in front of him a confident slap.

"Great, next page," he said.

Immelt could be tough on executives in his own way in these briefings, but it wasn't usually for being too optimistic. "Where's the guy I used to know?" he would ask an underling who told him Immelt's targets couldn't be hit. When the mood soured, the tone changed. "Your people," Immelt would say, "don't want it bad enough."

So, they stretched. This was particularly true in Power after the Alstom deal closed in November 2015. Immelt pushed for market share at all costs, which led to less than lucrative deals. They also used financing from the stub of GE Capital to help prop up customer demand.

Already facing a slowdown in equipment sales and competition from renewable energy, managers in Power struggled to mesh their operations with Alstom's, the largest effort of its kind in GE history.

Throughout 2016, teams inside Power combed through the portfolio of service contracts, each representing payments from power generators to maintain the turbines GE had sold them. By design, those contracts were malleable. A technological innovation that improved the performance of a turbine blade or lengthened the number of hours between maintenance outages had to be accounted for.

The GE teams started offering discounted turbine upgrades to customers in exchange for extending the length of contracts to as far out as 2050. Executives scoured existing contracts for ways to change underlying assumptions, such as the frequency of overhauls, to boost their profitability.

GE Power even sold its receivables -- the bills its customers owed over time -- to GE Capital to generate short-term cash flow. The unit gave customers discounts on their service contracts, lowering their overall value, in exchange for renegotiations that let the company bill the customers sooner.

The accounting maneuvers were legal, if aggressive, GE executives assured one another. But it also meant that the profits were mostly on paper. Rarely was a new dollar of profit flowing in the door.

Bolze's team was operating in a tradition that stretched at least as far back as the glory days of Jack Welch, but the scale of the aggressive contract accounting was far bigger.

Worry was starting to grow inside Power by the end of 2016. Management's expectations about the sales growth and profit they should be able to hit didn't reflect the dim reality of the market, team members told Bolze and Paul McElhinney, the head of the unit that administered the service contracts.

The complaints were common among lower-level executives, but when raised to leaders like McElhinney, they were stopped cold.

"Steve's our guy," McElhinney said in one meeting. If Bolze was elevated to CEO, those behind him in Power would rise too. "Get on board," he said. "We have to make the numbers."

ENTER TRIAN

The seed Jeff Immelt sowed with his invitation to Nelson Peltz bore fruit in the fall of 2015. Trian Fund Management disclosed it had been secretly buying up GE shares, amassing a stake worth $2.5 billion that made it one of GE's 10 largest shareholders.

Some outsiders saw Immelt inviting in a disruptive investor like Peltz as a sign of confidence, but it was also a defensive strategy. Other activists were circling GE.

Activist investors are usually bad news for managers. The pools of shares they control provide a fulcrum for prying loose board seats, management changes and the sale of businesses.

Trian wasn't calling for a breakup or CEO change, though, as it had at lumbering companies including DuPont and Kraft. It wasn't even seeking a seat on GE's board, whose 18 high-powered members were loyal to Immelt, as it had at Family Dollar, Ingersoll-Rand, Mondelez International and PepsiCo.

Rather, the influential hedge fund was coming forward with what amounted to a high-profile endorsement of Immelt's strategy.

