Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire Mirati Therapeutics in a transaction that values the oncology developer at up to $5.8 billion, the latest example of a drugmaker targeting deals to replenish revenue as top-selling products face competition from generics.

The biopharmaceutical company on Sunday said that it had entered into a definitive merger agreement with Mirati under which it would pay $58.00 per share in cash. Mirati stockholders will also receive one non-tradeable contingent value right per share, potentially worth $12.00 per share in cash.

Nelson Peltz Boosts Disney Stake, Seeks Board Seats

Nelson Peltz is planning a fresh push for board seats at Disney following a relentless slide in the entertainment giant's shares.

The activist investor's Trian Fund Management, now one of Disney's largest investors with a stake worth upward of $2.5 billion, is expected to request multiple seats-including one for Peltz, according to people familiar with the matter.

Citigroup to Sell China Consumer Wealth Portfolio to HSBC

Citigroup agreed to sell its onshore consumer wealth portfolio in China to HSBC Holdings, progressing the wind-down of the U.S. bank's consumer business in the country.

Citi will sell its China consumer wealth portfolio, including clients, assets under management and deposits, worth approximately US$3.6 billion, to HSBC Bank China, Citi said in a statement Monday.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Investor Casts Doubt on Investment

Ongoing troubles at beleaguered property developer China Evergrande have cast a shadow over Nasdaq-listed NWTN's investment in its electric-vehicle unit.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle announced late Sunday that the Dubai-based automaker said it would "suspend" the performance of relevant obligations under its share subscription agreement due to significant uncertainties with the electric vehicle's parent, including the investigations of its chairman Hui Ka Yan.

Expected Major Events for Monday

06:00/GER: Aug Industrial Production Index

06:00/NOR: Aug Monthly GDP

06:00/DEN: Aug Balance of payments (provisional figures)

06:00/DEN: Aug External trade (provisional figures)

06:30/HUN: Aug Preliminary External Trade

07:00/CZE: Aug Industry, Construction

07:00/CZE: Aug External trade

07:00/SVK: Aug Foreign trade

07:00/CZE: Sep Unemployment data

08:00/ICE: Sep External trade, preliminary figures

09:00/CRO: Sep PPI

09:00/CRO: Aug Foreign Trade

09:00/MLT: Aug Industrial Production Index

10:00/IRL: Aug Industrial Production and Turnover

23:01/UK: Sep BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor

All times in GMT. Powered by Onclusive and Dow Jones.

